Glasgow hands CWG baton to India as Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Games

Goodbye Scotland. Hello India! After 11 days of intense competition, Glasgow Commonwealth Games concluded with the flag and baton handed over to India, hosts of the Centenary edition, in a glittering ceremony here on Sunday.

The 2030 Games will be held in Ahmedabad, and the Scotland officials handed over the CWG flag and baton to Indian representatives -- Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, IOA president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The closing ceremony began showcasing the cultural intricacies of Scotland but soon transformed into a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity and ancient tradition.

The show also offered a 'jugalbandi' of Indo-Scottish cultures with musicians and dancers offering a riveting exhibition of their skills.