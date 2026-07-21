India's wheelchair 3x3 women team aims for Commonwealth Games medal

Two wheelchair-bound women of indomitable spirit -- one with spinal cord injury after a fall from a tree and another an amputee above knee after a bus accident in childhood -- are aiming something no Indian has ever done in sport, winning a medal for the country in the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Minakshi Jadhav of Maharashtra and Ritu Chanu of Manipur are among the Indian quartet competing in the 3x3 wheelchair basketball event in the Glasgow Games beginning on Thursday. The other two members are Reena Gupta from Maharashtra and Laxmi Rayannavar from Karnataka.

The 3x3 wheelchair basketball event, which was introduced in the 2022 CWG in Birmingham, has three players on the field at a particular time. One player is used as substitute during the match which has a duration of 10 minutes.

The Indian team qualified for the CWG through the 2025 IWBF (International Wheelchair Basketball Federation) Asia-Oceania Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. "I was a normal girl at a village in Maharashtra. But in 2012, when I was 23 years old, I fell down from a tree and injured my spinal cord. I initially didn't know that I got spinal cord injury but later I didn't have any sensation from my navel," said Minakshi, the captain of the team. "Only upper body strength was there. After some time, my injury got worse. I had to struggle in the ICU for some time." Minakshi left her village at Satara district and went to Mumbai to join a rehabilitation centre in Mumbai to undergo therapy. She also completed her graduation from Mumbai University.

"In 2017, I competed in my first Nationals in Hyderabad. It was very hard work. I had to manage the wheelchair. I had to do a lot of things." The journey to the rehabilitation centre in Mumbai proved to be a blessing for Minakshi as she met wheelchair players, including former India players, and coaches there, and she was initiated to the sport. "I got to know about sports after meeting all of them. The social workers at the rehabilitation centre were themselves sportspersons. I had the support of many people. The rehabilitation centre itself helped me a lot. They helped me in sponsorship. Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) is also there. They supported me when in need." The Indian Wheelchair Basketball team was formed in due course.

"We used to play 5x5. We got a chance to play 3x3 for the first time. We will prove it by winning a medal in Glasgow. That is our target, to make the country proud." For Ritu Chanu, hailing from Irengbam village at Nambol in Bishnupur district of Manipur, life changed abruptly when she was seven years old due to a freak accident. She was hit by a bus coming in reverse gear. "I was just six or seven years of age at that time," said Chanu, who uses a clutch as her right leg has been amputated above knee.

"I have competed in three Nationals and also in the qualifying event in Thailand last year," said Chanu, who trains at the Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal. Despite her financial struggles, Chanu has completed her graduation and does weaving at her home in Manipur. Asked about the financial support to pursue her sport, Chanu said, "I do weaving at home and earn a bit. I also get support from the state government. Besides, my elder sister is also there to support me." Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) President Varun Ahlawat said the team has trained well in Gwalior and hoping to win a medal in Glasgow.