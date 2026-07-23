Lovlina Borgohain guarantees India's 1st medal before CWG 2026 begins

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign could not have begun in a more remarkable fashion.

Hours before the opening ceremony lit up Glasgow, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain ensured India would not leave Scotland empty-handed. Without throwing a single punch, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist guaranteed the country's first medal of the Games after receiving a direct entry into the women's 75kg semifinals.

It is an unusual way to begin a multi-sport event, but one perfectly explained by boxing's competition format. With both losing semifinalists automatically awarded bronze medals, Lovlina's place in the final four means India is already assured of a podium finish before the Games have officially commenced.

A bye that guarantees a medal Unlike most Olympic sports where athletes must progress through multiple knockout rounds, Commonwealth Games boxing often features smaller draws in certain weight categories. When the number of competitors is limited, some boxers receive byes into the semifinals. That is exactly what happened in the women's 75kg division. Lovlina was drawn directly into the last four, meaning she bypassed the quarterfinal stage entirely. Since there is no bronze medal playoff in Commonwealth Games boxing, every defeated semifinalist receives a bronze medal. As a result, Lovlina became India's first medallist of Glasgow 2026 before stepping into the ring.

One victory now separates Lovlina from another Commonwealth final With bronze already secured, the focus now shifts to a bigger prize. Lovlina will open her campaign on July 31 against T.K.B.P. Taafaki in the semifinal. Victory would take her into the gold medal bout, giving her the opportunity to upgrade the guaranteed bronze into silver at the very least, while another win in the final would crown her Commonwealth champion. ALSO READ: Zimbabwe vs India Live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 live today? For an athlete who has consistently delivered on the biggest stages, another appearance in a major international final would further cement her status as one of India's finest boxers.

An ideal start for India's campaign Lovlina's assured medal has given India the perfect psychological boost heading into the Games. The Indian contingent arrived in Glasgow with expectations across multiple sports despite the Commonwealth Games featuring a reduced programme this year. The nation will compete across eight able-bodied sports and five para disciplines, relying on established stars and emerging talent alike. Instead of waiting several days for the first podium finish, India has already opened its medal account before the opening ceremony. It is the kind of start every contingent hopes for. One of India's most dependable champions

Lovlina has become one of India's most consistent performers over the past few years. Her bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics made history for Indian boxing, while medals at the World Championships and Asian Championships have established her among the elite middleweight boxers in international competition. Her move to the 75kg category has added another chapter to her career, and Glasgow presents another opportunity to add Commonwealth success to an already impressive resume. Receiving a bye may appear fortunate on paper, but only accomplished athletes earn top billing in international tournaments. The draw has simply accelerated her route to the medal podium.

India's biggest medal hopes still to come While Lovlina has already ensured the tricolour will feature in the boxing medal tally, several other Indian stars are preparing to begin their own campaigns. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra headlines India's athletics challenge, while Mirabai Chanu will once again carry medal expectations in weightlifting. The boxing contingent also features experienced names such as Jaismine and Sachin, both hoping to join Lovlina on the podium before the Games conclude. A dream beginning before the Games truly begin Major multi-sport events are often remembered for memorable firsts. For India at Glasgow 2026, the first defining moment has arrived before the opening ceremony itself.