Mirabai Chanu to hold back at CWG 2026, eyes maiden Asian Games medal

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will not attempt the coveted 90kg snatch at the Commonwealth Games, preferring to conserve herself for the Asian Games later this year where she hopes to complete her medal collection with a maiden podium finish.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, who is chasing a third successive Commonwealth Games gold, said her training has been planned with the Asian Games, which will be held from September 19 to October 4 in Japan, as the priority.

"I will not give my full effort in the Commonwealth Games. My focus is the Asian Games, which are very near. I am training according to that. So my performance and effort here will depend on that plan," Chanu told PTI on Thursday.

The former world champion said she will be going full throttle at the Asian Games where she will have competition from traditional powerhouses like China, Thailand and North Korea. "You can't really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure." An Asian Games medal is the only major honour missing from Chanu's glittering career that already includes an Olympic silver, two World Championships medals and three Commonwealth Games medals. The Manipuri star is the overwhelming favourite in the women's 48kg competition here and would need only to complete legal lifts in the snatch and clean and jerk to secure her fourth Commonwealth Games medal and third successive gold.

With the Asian Games less than two months away, attempting a 90kg snatch in Glasgow would be an unnecessary risk. Chanu also revealed that she is looking forward to moving up to the 53kg category after the Asian Games, following changes to the Olympic weight classes ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Games. ALSO READ: CWG: India shines in lawn bowls; Putul topples world champion Ryan Bester She will compete in the 48kg category at the Commonwealth Games and the 49kg class at the Asian Games before making the permanent move. The 31-year-old admitted that years of cutting weight have taken a toll on her body.

"Weight management is very difficult. Since the time I have been competing, I have been maintaining either 48kg or 49kg. It is very difficult. You have to keep track of a lot of things. Half a player's life goes into this. "I am really happy that I will go to 53kg. I will feel very relaxed that I will not have to control my weight. But yes, when the weight increases, there will be more competition and I will have to improve my performance." Chanu also reacted to India's reduced weightlifting quota at the Commonwealth Games after multiple anti-doping rule violations by Indian lifters.