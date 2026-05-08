After Waka Waka, Shakira now drops first teaser for FIFA WC 2026 song

The FIFA World Cup feels incomplete without Shakira, and the global superstar is officially back with the tournament’s 2026 anthem, “Dai Dai.” The teaser for the song has already created massive excitement among football and music fans worldwide. Social media is already buzzing with the teaser video and is ready for the full version to be out next.

This marks another iconic World Cup collaboration for Shakira, who famously delivered Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Years before that, she also performed a special version of Hips Don't Lie at the closing ceremony of the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Teaser Shot at the Iconic Maracanã Stadium The newly released teaser features Shakira performing alongside a group of dancers inside the legendary Maracanã Stadium. The visuals celebrate football culture, with dancers wearing outfits inspired by several nations participating in the upcoming tournament. Shakira herself is seen proudly representing Colombia in the country’s signature yellow and blue colours. ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League final schedule, teams, venue, live time and streaming Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the singer introduced “Dai Dai” as the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and also highlighted the involvement of Burna Boy, who features on the track.