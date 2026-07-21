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Argentina players under FIFA investigation after Spain World Cup clash

Spain captain Rodri also seemed to be hit in the stomach by Argentina defender Nahuel Molina as he ran past to join teammates celebrating the title win

Argentina and Spain players clashed after FIFA World Cup 2026 final (PIC: Reuters)
Argentina and Spain players clashed after FIFA World Cup 2026 final (PIC: Reuters)
AP East Rutherford (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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FIFA opened an investigation Monday after Spain's celebrations on beating Argentina in the World Cup final took an ugly turn when players briefly clashed on the field.

Video replays showed several players involved in a scuffle, including Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes.

He appeared to shove Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat. When Spain substitute Gavi jumped in to intervene, Paredes pushed him to the ground.

Spain captain Rodri also seemed to be hit in the stomach by Argentina defender Nahuel Molina as he ran past to join teammates celebrating the title win.

Molina later crowded Rodri, who was the target of a verbal confrontation by his former Manchester City teammate Nicolas Otamendi.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and other players rushed in to deescalate the situation.

FIFA said in a statement its "disciplinary committee has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the (FIFA disciplinary code) with regard to the post-match incidents."  The brief statement gave no timetable for an investigation and did not name Paredes, who was not shown a red card after the game yet could face a suspension.

Spain needed extra time to win Sunday's final 1-0 after Argentina was reduced to 10 men. Enzo Fernandez was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

The Argentina players stood facing their fans, with their backs to the podium, when Spain's squad lifted the trophy. It was an unusual show of disrespect to the new champions, who had given their opponents a guard of honor to collect their medals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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