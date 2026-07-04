Argentina survive Cape Verde scare as Messi reaches 20 World Cup goals

Argentina were supposed to walk into Miami, beat Cape Verde, and move on. Lionel Messi was back in the starting line-up, the Hard Rock Stadium was overwhelmingly dressed in Argentine colours, and the opponents were a World Cup debutant from a nation of around 525,000 people.

Instead, the defending champions were dragged into one of the great World Cup knockout scares.

Argentina eventually beat Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time on Friday to reach the Round of 16, but only after the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stage had twice come from behind and threatened to produce one of the most improbable shocks in the tournament’s history.

Messi scored in the 29th minute, extending his all-time World Cup record to 20 goals. Deroy Duarte equalised for Cape Verde in the second half. Lisandro Martinez restored Argentina’s lead in extra time, only for Sidny Lopes Cabral to score a stunning second equaliser. The decisive moment finally came in the 111th minute, when Cristian Romero’s header from a Messi corner deflected off Diney Borges and went in as an own goal. Argentina survived. Cape Verde departed. But the smaller team left the World Cup with a story far bigger than defeat. Messi sets the tone, but not the story

For 29 minutes, the match seemed to be following the expected script. Cape Verde began with courage and structure, defending in a disciplined 4-5-1 shape and showing the same calmness that had carried them through unbeaten group-stage draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. But when Messi saw space behind the defence, the old certainty returned. Lisandro Martinez looked up from just inside Cape Verde’s half and spotted Messi’s run. The pass dropped perfectly over the Argentina captain’s shoulder. Messi controlled with his left foot and then smashed the ball high past Vozinha into the roof of the net.

It was his seventh goal of the tournament and his 20th World Cup goal overall, taking him two clear of Kylian Mbappe on the all-time list. It also extended his record eight-match scoring streak at the World Cup. At that stage, Cape Verde could have folded. Most teams might have done so. They were facing the reigning world champions, in Messi’s adopted football home of South Florida, with almost the entire stadium against them. But this Cape Verde side had not come this far to accept the obvious ending. Cape Verde’s first reply Cape Verde’s equaliser came through Deroy Duarte, and it changed the emotional temperature of the match.

Ryan Mendes created the opening, and Duarte timed his run to get in behind Lisandro Martinez before finishing past Emiliano Martinez. Behind the Argentina goalkeeper, Cape Verde supporters danced, drummed and celebrated a moment that belonged not just to a team, but to an archipelago living through its most euphoric sporting month. For Cape Verde, this World Cup had already been historic. They had become the smallest country to reach the knockout round, after draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Their players had shown that the expanded World Cup was not merely giving smaller teams space; it was giving them a stage on which they could compete.

Their coach Bubista had said before the match that the so-called small teams had shown they could compete with the so-called superior ones. Duarte’s goal made that statement feel less like belief and more like evidence. Vozinha stands between Messi and comfort Argentina should still have ended the contest in regulation. They dominated possession, created the better chances and repeatedly worked Messi into dangerous areas. But Vozinha refused to let the match drift away. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, who had become one of the stories of the tournament, produced 10 saves against Argentina, including five against Messi. He had little chance with Messi’s opener, but after that he turned the match into a personal duel with football’s most decorated player.

He denied Messi in a one-on-one with a sprawling save. He read Messi’s attempt to catch him out while setting up a free-kick wall and scrambled across goal to palm the ball away. He reacted sharply to save a deflected Messi free kick deep in stoppage time and also turned a low Enzo Fernandez shot around the post. It was not just his shot-stopping that stood out. Vozinha played with the same personality that had defined Cape Verde’s tournament, taking risks with the ball at his feet, chopping inside to escape pressure and even briefly looking ready to attempt another flourish under pressure.

Cape Verde’s bravery began at the back. Vozinha embodied it. Argentina denied, extra time forced Argentina were also denied a penalty when the ball struck Pico Lopes’ arm, but only after it had first hit his head. Cape Verde held on, absorbed pressure and took the match into extra time. At that point, the scale of the possibility became impossible to ignore. A nation of 525,000 people was standing level with the defending champions after 90 minutes of knockout football. Argentina were not merely frustrated. They were being tested. For Lionel Scaloni’s side, this was the kind of match that forces questions even in victory. They had control, but not comfort. They had Messi, but not separation. They had pedigree, but Cape Verde had refused to show fear.

Lisandro scores, Cabral answers with magic The first half of extra time seemed to restore order. In the 103rd minute, Lisandro Martinez put Argentina 2-1 ahead. Again, the match appeared to have found its expected ending. Cape Verde had fought magnificently, but fatigue and Argentina’s quality seemed finally to have caught up with them. Then came Sidny Lopes Cabral. Cabral received the ball on the right side of the Argentina penalty area. Alexis MacAllister tried to close him down. Everyone expected a cross. Cabral instead skipped inside and bent a right-footed shot towards goal. For a moment, the ball looked too high. Then it dipped. It arced through the night and settled into the far corner.

Hard Rock Stadium froze. The Cape Verde bench spilled onto the pitch. Cabral put his hands on his head, eyes wide in disbelief, then ran towards the stands. He fought through celebrating teammates, climbed over the advertising boards and into the crowd, eventually finding a woman and embracing her while the referee stood on the halfway line tapping his wrist. It was one of the goals of the tournament, perhaps the best. More than that, it was one of its defining images: a Cape Verde left-back producing an outrageous strike against the world champions, then celebrating as if he had briefly lifted an entire nation into the air.

Romero header, Borges deflection, Argentina relief Argentina’s final answer came in the 111th minute. Messi delivered the corner. Cristian Romero rose to meet it. His header struck Diney Borges and deflected into the net. The goal was credited as an own goal, but Argentina did not care about the technicality. They had finally found the decisive break. Even then, Cape Verde were not finished. Argentina needed Emiliano Martinez to make his best save of the tournament. They also needed the offside flag to rescue them and Dailon Livramento to miss from point-blank range. The final minutes were not a champion cruising home. They were a champion clinging on.

When the whistle came, Argentina had advanced to face Egypt, who had beaten Australia in a penalty shootout earlier Friday. Cape Verde’s debut World Cup had ended, but not before they had pushed the holders to the edge of humiliation. Does the Cape Verde scare weaken Argentina’s aura? The result keeps Argentina alive, but the performance invites scrutiny. On paper, this should not have been close. Argentina are the reigning champions, a three-time World Cup winner, and a team led by the game’s greatest modern figure. Cape Verde are debutants, ranked 67th in the tournament, and had reached the knockout stage without winning a group match.

Yet the gap on the field was not as wide as the gap in history. Argentina relaxed after taking control. They allowed Cape Verde to grow into the match. They left themselves open to counters and emotional swings. They needed a deflected own goal to win and then needed late escapes to avoid further punishment. That does not mean Argentina are finished as a contender. World Cup champions often survive one ugly night. But it does raise the standard of warning. Against a more clinical side, or a team with the attacking depth of France, this kind of vulnerability could be fatal.

Scaloni will know that the Round of 16 against Egypt cannot be approached as a formality. Messi’s record chase continues Amid the chaos, Messi’s numbers continue to move into new territory. His goal against Cape Verde took him to 20 in World Cup history, extending his lead over Mbappe, who sits on 18. It also gave him seven goals in this tournament, one more than the France forward in the Golden Boot race. He is now chasing another piece of World Cup history: Just Fontaine’s record of 13 goals in a single tournament, set for France in 1958. Messi would need six more to match it and seven to break it. If Argentina reach the final, he could have four more matches.

It remains a huge ask, especially at 39. But this World Cup has already shown that writing limits around Messi can be dangerous. **All-time top scorers at the World Cup** | Player | Team | World Cups played | Goals | | ----------------- | -------------------- | ------------------------------------- | ----: | | Lionel Messi | Argentina | 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 | 20 | | Kylian Mbappe | France | 2018, 2022 and 2026 | 18 |

| Miroslav Klose | Germany | 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 | 16 | | Ronaldo | Brazil | 1998, 2002 and 2006 | 15 | | Gerd Muller | West Germany | 1970 and 1974 | 14 | | Just Fontaine | France | 1958 | 13 |

| Harry Kane | England | 2018, 2022 and 2026 | 13 | | Pele | Brazil | 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 | 12 | | Sandor Kocsis | Hungary | 1954 | 11 | | Jurgen Klinsmann | West Germany/Germany | 1990, 1994 and 1998 | 11 |

| Cristiano Ronaldo | Portugal | 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 | 11 | Cape Verde leave as more than a fairytale Cape Verde’s story will not be defined only by the result in Miami. They arrived as World Cup debutants from a collection of 10 islands off the west coast of Africa. They held Spain. They drew with Uruguay. They drew with Saudi Arabia. They reached the knockout stage as the smallest nation ever to do so. Then they scored twice against Argentina and took the defending champions into extra time.

Their tournament had everything that makes the World Cup different from a club competition: scale, identity, disbelief and emotion. Duarte’s equaliser brought tears in the stands. Cabral’s goal produced one of the wildest celebrations of the tournament. Vozinha’s saves turned him into a cult figure. Cape Verde’s organisation and courage showed that their run was not an accident. They leave without a win, but with a legacy. In another tournament, that might sound contradictory. At this World Cup, it feels completely true. Argentina move on, but the warning is clear Argentina are into the Round of 16. That is the line that matters most. Tournament football is about survival, and the defending champions survived.