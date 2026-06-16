Argentina vs Algeria: Messi prepared for his for his 6th World Cup- Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni knows the World Cup won't be decided in the opening match of the tournament.

La Albiceleste proved that four years ago.

But that also doesn't mean the reigning champions want to begin like they did in Qatar, when they were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opener in group play. Argentina rebounded to beat Poland and Mexico, beat the Netherlands in a quarterfinal shootout, and ultimately topped France in another shootout to win its third world title.

"We've had the experience of the last World Cup," Scaloni said Monday, the day before Argentina opens the 2026 edition against Algeria, "so this first match is not critical. I mean, it's important, but it doesn't end in the first match." Only twice has a country defended its World Cup title: Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962.

"We're happy," Scaloni added through an interpreter. "We are assured and confident. We're here and we are at a very good moment." Scaloni said he would finalize his lineup after Monday night's training, but he did sound optimistic about the health of his squad. Lionel Messi has been dealing with a mild hamstring strain, Nico Paz has been working past a knee injury, Julian Alvarez has had an ankle injury, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is expected to start despite a fractured ring finger. The only real question is Nicolas Tagliafico, who has been working through a muscle tear in the back of his left leg.

"You know, the players on the national team are all top-notch players, and some of them have injuries or not. This time around, there is nobody with an injury - only Nico, he's the only one. Nobody else has a serious injury," Scaloni said. As for Alvarez, "We've been taking good are of him," Scaloni said, "so he arrives at optimal condition. I think that his recovery has been important because he is another option for us tomorrow." ALSO READ: France vs Senegal preview: Senegal eyes repeat of famous 2002 France upset Messi is prepared for his for his sixth World Cup The 38-year-old Messi has not spoken to the media since his arrival at Argentina's base camp in Kansas City two weeks ago, but in the few glimpses that reporters have had of training, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has looked fit and relaxed.

Messi put any doubts about his hamstring to rest last week by playing 20 minutes and scoring in a tuneup with Iceland. "Not only the Argentinian population but everybody - the whole planet - wants to see him play," Scaloni said. "Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentinian fans but supporters all over the world." Argentina is aware of Spain's stunning draw with Cape Verde In the opening match of Monday's slate, heavily favored Spain was played to a scoreless draw by Cape Verde in what could be one of the biggest surprises of the World Cup. The match ended as Scaloni and Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi were on their way to Arrowhead Stadium for their prematch news conference, but they certainly were aware of the result.

They took it as a warning, too, that anything can happen, even in an enlarged 48-team tournament. "There's no easy rival," Scaloni said. "Everybody deserves to be in this World Cup, and we are concerned about Algeria. They have high-quality players. We know it's going to be a good test. It's not going to be the definitive test but it's going to be a good test." Algeria noticed the Spain-Cape Verde outcome, too "Of course we're not favorites for this match," Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic acknowledged, "but as we've seen thus far in the World Cup, there can be upsets, and we will try to do so. We will try to cause one."