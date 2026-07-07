Argentina vs Egypt LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Last 16: Messi vs Salah for a spot in QF; kick-off at 9:30 PM

Defending champions Argentina face their toughest challenge yet when they take on an unbeaten Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta today.

Lionel Scaloni's side survived a major scare against Cabo Verde in the previous round, needing extra time to seal a dramatic 3-2 win after surrendering a two-goal lead. Egypt, meanwhile, edged Australia on penalties to keep alive hopes of reaching their first-ever World Cup quarter-final.

While Lionel Messi's Argentina remain favourites, Mohamed Salah-inspired Egypt have shown enough resilience and organisation to believe they can spring another upset.

Argentina seek sharper display

Argentina entered the knockout stage after comfortable wins over Algeria, Austria and Jordan, but Cabo Verde exposed cracks that had remained hidden during the group stage.

Lionel Messi admitted afterwards that the team struggled to press effectively, while Scaloni acknowledged his players lost control once their opponents gained momentum.

Argentina also have fitness concerns, with striker Lautaro Martínez battling a muscular issue that has restricted him to limited minutes. The North Africans are expected to defend deep and attack on the counter, much like Cabo Verde, meaning Argentina will need greater control in midfield and improved defensive organisation if they are to keep their title defence on track.

Egypt chase historic quarter-final

Egypt have emerged as one of the tournament's surprise packages, remaining unbeaten through four matches and moving within one victory of a first World Cup quarter-final. Mohamed Salah has been central to their campaign, creating 16 chances so far — the joint-most by an African player in a single World Cup alongside Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng (2010).

The Pharaohs showed resilience to overcome Australia on penalties after extra time and are expected to employ a similar counter-attacking approach against Argentina. Egypt have relied heavily on their defensive organisation throughout the tournament and will hope to frustrate the reigning champions before allowing Salah and Omar Marmoush opportunities to exploit spaces on the break.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Egypt RO16: Starting 11

Argentina starting 11: Emi Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Messi and Julián Álvarez

Egypt starting 11: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez; Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Ziko, Mohanad Lashin; Mohamed Salah, Haissem Hassan

FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16: Argentina vs Egypt live telecast

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16: Argentina vs Egypt live streaming

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

Check all the live updates of the Argentina vs Egypt Round of 16 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 here