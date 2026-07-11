World Cup QF: Argentina vs Switzerland preview, prediction, head-to-head

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals will come to a conclusion on Sunday, July 12, with Lionel Messi-led defending champions Argentina taking on Switzerland at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in the fourth and final quarterfinal of the tournament.

Argentina will arrive as favourites after once again demonstrating why they remain one of international football's benchmark teams in their thrilling Round of 16 win over Egypt, where they won the game 3-2 after trailing 0-2 by the 79th minute.

Lionel Scaloni's side have blended the experience of their World Cup-winning core with the energy of a younger generation, overcoming stern tests in both knockout rounds to stay on course for back-to-back titles.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have quietly produced another impressive tournament. Murat Yakin's disciplined side have combined defensive organisation with clinical finishing to reach the last eight, eliminating Colombia on penalties in the Round of 16 after frustrating one of South America's most attacking teams. For Argentina, victory would move them within two wins of retaining the World Cup, while Switzerland are chasing history as they look to reach their first-ever World Cup semifinal. Match details Match Venue Local date and time India date and time What is at stake Argentina vs Switzerland Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City July 11, 9:00 pm ET July 12, 6:30 am IST Winner faces Norway or England in the semifinal

The road to the quarterfinals Argentina topped Group J before surviving two demanding knockout fixtures. They edged Cabo Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 after recovering from a spirited challenge before producing another comeback to defeat Egypt by the same scoreline in the Round of 16. While their attack has continued to deliver, conceding five goals across those two matches has also highlighted areas Scaloni will want to tighten before facing another organised European opponent. Switzerland have taken a different route. They progressed through Group B with an unbeaten record before defeating Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 through another composed defensive performance. The Round of 16 proved far more demanding as they held Colombia to a goalless draw before prevailing 4-3 in the penalty shootout. That victory reinforced Switzerland's reputation as one of the hardest teams to break down in tournament football.

Team Group stage Round of 32 Round of 16 Goals for Goals against Argentina Won Group J Beat Cabo Verde 3-2 Beat Egypt 3-2 12 5 Switzerland Runner-up Group B Beat Algeria 2-0 Beat Colombia (4-3 pens) 8 2 Argentina: Experience meets attacking freedom Argentina remain one of the tournament's most balanced teams under Lionel Scaloni. While Lionel Messi continues to dictate games with his vision and creativity, the defending champions are no longer reliant on their captain alone. The midfield trio of Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul provides control, intensity and ball progression, allowing Argentina to dominate possession without sacrificing defensive stability. Julián Álvarez's intelligent movement stretches opposition backlines, creating space for Messi to drift into dangerous central areas.

At the back, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez form one of the strongest centre-back pairings left in the competition, while Emiliano Martínez continues to provide authority in goal. Argentina prefer to regain possession quickly after losing the ball and remain dangerous both through patient build-up play and rapid transitions. However, the defending champions have not been flawless. Cabo Verde and Egypt both found joy attacking the spaces behind Argentina's advancing full-backs, an area Switzerland will look to exploit. Even so, Argentina's experience of navigating high-pressure knockout matches continues to make them one of the favourites to lift the trophy again.

Argentina players celebrating after beating Egypt in the Round of 16 match of FIFA WC 2026 (PIC: Reuters) Switzerland: Built on discipline, organisation and belief Switzerland have once again proved why they remain one of Europe's most difficult tournament opponents. Under Murat Yakin, the Swiss have built a side that prioritises defensive organisation without sacrificing the ability to attack quickly when opportunities arise. Captain Granit Xhaka dictates the tempo from midfield, switching play and launching attacks with his accurate passing, while Remo Freuler and Michel Aebischer provide energy and defensive cover. Out wide, Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas offer pace on the counter, with Breel Embolo leading the line through his physical presence and intelligent movement.

Unlike Argentina, Switzerland are comfortable conceding possession. They defend in a compact mid-block, limiting space between the lines before looking to spring forward through quick transitions. That approach frustrated Colombia in the Round of 16, where Switzerland absorbed sustained pressure before keeping their composure in the penalty shootout. Switzerland players during the FIFA WC 2026 Round of 16 match vs Colombia (PIC Reuters) Defensively, Manuel Akanji continues to marshal the backline alongside Nico Elvedi, while goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has emerged as one of the tournament's standout performers with a string of crucial saves. Switzerland have conceded just twice in five matches, underlining the defensive resilience that has carried them into the quarterfinals.

Where the match could be won: Can Switzerland disrupt Argentina's rhythm? Quarterfinals are often decided by fine margins, and this contest is likely to hinge on whether Switzerland can prevent Argentina from controlling the tempo. Argentina prefer to dominate possession through Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister, patiently moving opponents out of shape before allowing Messi to influence the game in advanced areas. Julián Álvarez's relentless pressing and movement create additional passing lanes, while Rodrigo De Paul's work rate helps Argentina sustain pressure high up the pitch. Switzerland, however, are unlikely to engage in an open contest. Murat Yakin's side will look to stay compact, deny space between the lines and force Argentina into wide areas before launching quick counter-attacks through Ndoye, Vargas and Embolo. Xhaka's ability to bypass Argentina's press with long diagonal passes could become one of Switzerland's biggest attacking weapons.

The statistics highlight the contrasting styles. Argentina rank among the tournament leaders in possession and progressive passes, while Switzerland have built their campaign on defensive solidity and clinical finishing rather than sustained spells on the ball. Whichever side succeeds in imposing its preferred rhythm — Argentina through controlled possession or Switzerland through disciplined defending and rapid transitions — will take a significant step towards the semifinals. Messi against Switzerland's defensive wall Every Argentina match eventually returns to the same question: How do you stop Lionel Messi? At 39, Messi remains Argentina's primary creative force. Operating in a free role behind the striker, he drops into midfield to collect possession before accelerating attacks with incisive passes, quick combinations and his trademark dribbling. Even when he is not scoring, Messi dictates the rhythm of Argentina's attacks by drawing defenders out of position.

Switzerland are expected to crowd central areas rather than assign a dedicated man-marker. Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka will play key roles in ensuring Messi has as little time as possible between the lines, while the nearest midfielder is likely to step in quickly whenever the Argentine captain receives possession. The challenge for Switzerland is maintaining that compact shape for 90 minutes. One lapse in concentration could allow Messi to unlock the defence, particularly with Julián Álvarez making constant runs behind the backline. Xhaka versus Argentina's midfield If Messi remains Argentina's chief creator, Granit Xhaka continues to be Switzerland's heartbeat.

The experienced midfielder has controlled the tempo throughout the tournament with his calm passing and positional discipline. Whether building attacks from deep or slowing the game when Switzerland come under pressure, Xhaka's influence extends far beyond the statistics. Argentina's midfield trio of Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul will look to deny him time on the ball. De Paul's relentless pressing could prove especially important in disrupting Switzerland's build-up play, while Enzo will aim to dictate possession from deeper areas. ALSO READ: World Cup QF: England vs Norway preview, predictions, head-to-head, stats Conversely, if Xhaka is allowed to turn and pick out the runs of Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas or Breel Embolo, Switzerland will have opportunities to expose the spaces behind Argentina's advancing full-backs.

Head-to-head and history Argentina hold the historical advantage, although meetings between the two nations have often been closely contested. Their most memorable encounter came in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, when Ángel Di María scored in the 118th minute to hand Argentina a hard-fought 1-0 victory after Switzerland had pushed the eventual finalists to the brink. The Swiss also struck the post in stoppage time, coming within inches of forcing a penalty shootout. Argentina vs Switzerland head-to-head Date Competition Result July 1, 2014 FIFA World Cup (Round of 16) Argentina 1-0 Switzerland Feb. 29, 2012 International friendly Argentina 3-1 Switzerland June 2, 2007 International friendly Argentina 1-1 Switzerland May 8, 1990 International friendly Argentina 1-1 Switzerland Sept. 1, 1984 International friendly Argentina 2-0 Switzerland

Team news Argentina are expected to retain the core of the side that edged Egypt in the Round of 16. Lionel Scaloni has no fresh injury concerns among his regular starters, with Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez both available after coming through the previous match unscathed. The defending champions are unlikely to make significant tactical changes as they chase a second successive World Cup semifinal. Switzerland, meanwhile, have been dealt a setback with midfielder Johan Manzambi ruled out through injury. Murat Yakin is otherwise expected to name an unchanged side following the penalty shootout victory over Colombia. Captain Granit Xhaka and centre-back Manuel Akanji will once again anchor the spine of the team, while Gregor Kobel is set to continue in goal after an impressive tournament.

Team Key availability updates Suspension risk Argentina No fresh injury concerns; Messi and Julián Álvarez expected to start Cristian Romero, Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernández one booking away from suspension Switzerland Johan Manzambi ruled out; rest of the squad available Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Remo Freuler one booking away from suspension Predicted starting XI: Argentina Switzerland Emiliano Martínez Gregor Kobel Nahuel Molina Silvan Widmer Cristian Romero Manuel Akanji Lisandro Martínez Nico Elvedi Nicolás Tagliafico Ricardo Rodríguez Enzo Fernández Granit Xhaka Rodrigo De Paul Remo Freuler Alexis Mac Allister Michel Aebischer Lionel Messi Dan Ndoye Julián Álvarez Ruben Vargas Lautaro Martínez Breel Embolo

Referee in focus FIFA has appointed João Pinheiro of Portugal to officiate the World Cup 2026 quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. He will be assisted by fellow Portuguese officials Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia. This is Pinheiro's first FIFA World Cup. The 37-year-old has overseen two matches at the tournament so far — Switzerland's group-stage victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada's 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32. Across those games, he has earned praise for allowing play to flow while maintaining firm control through measured use of disciplinary action.

His appointment also comes under increased scrutiny following Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16, a match that sparked debate over two key VAR decisions. While FIFA defended the officiating, Sunday's quarterfinal is expected to place another spotlight on the refereeing team given the stakes involved. Referee Country Matches officiated at World Cup 2026 Yellow cards Penalties awarded João Pinheiro Portugal 2 7 0 What experts expect Most analysts back Argentina to progress, citing the defending champions' superior experience, midfield quality and match-winning ability in decisive moments. Lionel Scaloni's side have been tested in both knockout rounds but have repeatedly found solutions under pressure, a hallmark of champions.

Switzerland, however, have built a reputation as one of Europe's most resilient tournament teams. Their defensive organisation and ability to frustrate technically superior opponents make them dangerous underdogs, particularly if they can keep the game level into the closing stages or force extra time. Prediction trend Common scoreline Main reasoning Argentina win 2-1, 2-0 Greater individual quality, midfield control and knockout experience Switzerland upset 1-0 or penalties Defensive discipline, organisation and clinical counter-attacks Argentina concern Defensive transitions Switzerland's pace on the break through Ndoye and Embolo Switzerland concern Containing Messi Argentina's creativity between the lines and attacking movement One thing to know about Argentina Argentina are no longer solely dependent on Lionel Messi despite the captain remaining their most influential player.

Scaloni has built a side capable of winning matches in different ways — through patient possession, aggressive pressing or quick transitions. The emergence of Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez has reduced the burden on Messi, while the experience gained from winning the 2022 World Cup and successive Copa América titles has made Argentina one of the tournament's most mentally resilient teams. One thing to know about Switzerland Switzerland have become one of international football's most consistent knockout performers despite rarely being considered among the favourites. Under Murat Yakin, they have combined tactical discipline with greater attacking ambition, making them less predictable than previous Swiss sides. Their defensive record at this World Cup — conceding just two goals in five matches — has provided the platform for another deep run and gives them genuine belief that they can challenge the defending champions.