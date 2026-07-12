Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE SCORE World Cup, QF: ARG 1-0 SUI in the 1st half

Argentina continue their pursuit of back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles as they take on a determined Switzerland side in a high-stakes quarterfinal clash in Kansas City. With a place in the semifinals at stake, Lionel Scaloni's team will look to overcome another difficult test on their journey towards retaining the trophy.

The reigning champions arrive with plenty of confidence after surviving a dramatic Round of 16 battle against Egypt. Argentina found themselves 2-0 down with time running out, but showed their trademark resilience to complete a stunning comeback victory. Goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández helped secure a 3-2 win and extended Argentina's remarkable winning streak to 12 matches.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 QF today's matches, live timings (IST), streaming Despite their attacking brilliance, Argentina have had to rely on their experience and mental strength during the knockout stages. Messi remains the focal point of their campaign, with the captain aiming to guide his nation closer to another historic triumph.

Standing in their way is a Switzerland side that has emerged as one of the tournament's most organised teams. Murat Yakin's men topped their group and continued their impressive run by defeating Colombia on penalties in the Round of 16. The Swiss have remained unbeaten throughout the competition and are yet to trail in any match, highlighting their defensive discipline and composure under pressure.

History, however, favours Argentina. The South American giants have never lost to Switzerland in seven previous encounters and will look to maintain that record as they chase a place in the final four. But with Switzerland proving difficult to break down, another tense World Cup battle awaits.

Argentina vs Switzerland lineups

Argentina starting lineup: Emi Martinez (gk), Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, E. Fernandez, Mac Allister, Alvarez, Messi Switzerland starting lineup: Kobel (gk), Zakaria, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye, Reider, Sow, Embolo

FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live telecast: The Quarter-final clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live streaming: The Quarter-final clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.