Belgium vs Egypt live streaming: Where to watch today's FIFA WC 2026 match?

Belgium and Egypt will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a high-stakes Group G encounter at Seattle Stadium on June 16, with both teams aiming to take an early step towards the knockout stage.
Widely considered the two strongest sides in a group that also features Iran and New Zealand, this fixture could prove decisive in determining who finishes top of the standings. With several favourites already facing stern tests from lower-ranked opponents in the tournament, neither side can afford to drop points in their opening match.
Belgium arrive as slight favourites despite the gradual transition from their celebrated golden generation. Led by coach Rudi Garcia, the Red Devils still possess a wealth of experience and will be eager to erase memories of their disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.
Egypt, meanwhile, carry the burden of history. Despite being Africa's most successful nation at the continental level, the Pharaohs are still searching for their first-ever World Cup victory. Under Hossam Hassan, Egypt believe this could be the squad capable of ending that long wait and mounting a serious challenge for a place in the knockout rounds.
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium vs Egypt broadcast details
Country
Live Broadcast TV Channels
Live Streaming Platforms
United States
FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo
fubo (all matches), FOX Sports App
United Kingdom
BBC, ITV
BBC iPlayer, ITVX
India
Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 2 (Zee Network)
ZEE5 app and website
Canada
TSN (all 104 matches), CTV (30 select matches)
TSN+, Crave (CTV matches)
Mexico
TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
Univision+, TV Azteca App
Brazil
TV Globo, SBT, SporTV, CazéTV
GloboPlay, CazéTV streaming
Argentina
Telefe, TyC Sports, DSports
Star+, DSports streaming
Germany
ARD, ZDF, Magenta Sport
Magenta Sport streaming
France
M6, beIN Sports
beIN Sports Connect
Spain
RTVE, DAZN
DAZN streaming
Italy
RAI, DAZN
DAZN streaming
Australia
SBS, SBS Viceland
SBS On Demand
New Zealand
TVNZ, TVNZ+
TVNZ+ (free)
South Africa
SABC
SABC streaming
MENA (Saudi Arabia/Qatar/UAE)
beIN Sports (exclusive)
beIN Sports Connect
Japan
NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV, DAZN
DAZN streaming
Netherlands
NOS
NOS streaming
Portugal
Sport TV, RTP
Sport TV+
Pakistan
PTV Sports
Tapmad streaming
China
CCTV/CMG, Migu, Xiaohongshu
Migu, Xiaohongshu
FIFA World Cup 2026 Belgium vs Egypt: Live streaming and live telecast details
When will the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 take place?
The Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt will take place on Tuesday, June 16.
What time will the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?
The Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt will begin at 12.30 am IST on June 16.
What will be the venue for the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Seattle Stadium in Seattle will host the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt on June 16.
Where to watch the live broadcast of the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
The broadcast of the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for Indian fans.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Belgium vs Egypt match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Belgium and Egypt will be available on the Zee5 app and website for Indian fans.