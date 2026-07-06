Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Last 16: BRA 0-0 NOR in 1st half; Kane in action up next
Brazil and Norway meet in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.
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Brazil and Norway meet in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.
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Topics :FIFA World Cup
First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 12:27 AM IST