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Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Last 16: BRA 0-0 NOR in 1st half; Kane in action up next

Brazil and Norway meet in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at MetLife Stadium, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Brazil vs Norway live score
Brazil vs Norway live score

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 1:53 AM IST
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1:53 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Hydration break!

It's the first hydration break now with both teams getting good chances to go ahead with one disallowed and the other being a saved oenalty on the night. Brazil taking control after the first 5 minutes but still nothing to show for it

1:46 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Rayan with half a chance!

Rayan shoots from the edge of the box but it is way off target in the end.

1:44 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Bruno penalty saved!

Bruno Guimaraes misses his penalty as it is saved by the keeper who guesses it right in the end.

1:43 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Penalty for Brazil!

The decision is overturned and it is a penalty for Brazil won by Cunha. Vassbakajer with the foul as he slid in to bring Cunha down.

1:42 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Cunha wins a penalty for Brazil!

The VAr check is on for a possible penalty as the replays show a clear penalty. The referee not giving it right away but this will be overturned.

1:39 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Nice spell for Brazil!

A godd build up play for Brazil as Vini runs out of grass on the flank to provide a cross in the end.

1:36 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Norway on the attack early on!

It's all Norway in the first 5 minutes as they get a corner now in front of a packed stand of Brazilian fans.

1:34 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Early goal ruled out for NOR!

Patrick Berg's early goal has been ruled out due to offside. A counter attack started by Odegaard whose through ball found Sorloth who decided to cut back the ball into the box with three Norway players ready to strike. It was Berg who did kick the ball into the top corner but the goal had to be ruled out instead to cut the celebrations early on.

1:30 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Kickoff in New Jersey!

Norway kick start the highly anticipated clash tonight as the packed stadium cheers the players on.

1:26 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: National anthems done!

The national anthems are donw and it is now time for action in New Jersey. A lot at stake for both sides with a quarter-final spot waiting for the victor.

1:22 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Players line-up in the middle!

The players line up in the middle for the anthems with Odegaard and Marquinhos leading Norway and Brazil out respectively

1:12 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 20 minutes away from kickoff as the team get their warm-ups done before the national anthems.

12:52 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Can Haaland continue his good form?

Norway's main man will again be Erling Haaland who has 5 goals in the tournament so far. He too would have one of his eye set on that golden boot and would have to do something special tonight against the likes of his old rival Gabriel to get on the scoresheet tonight.

12:46 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: No start for Neymar!

Both Neymar and Raphinha start from the bench. Neymar has trained properly with the team and will be fit for this clash but Ancelloti has decided to not start with him and maybe introduce him later on when the team is in need of some inspiration maybe. Raphinha hasn't featured since his injury and it is a good sight to see the Barca man available for selection now.

12:36 AM

Brazil vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 Last 16: Line-ups out!

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.
 
Norway XI: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland
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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 12:27 AM IST

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