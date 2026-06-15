Cabo Verde's wall: World Cup debutants frustrate Spain with draw in Atlanta

Few expected Cabo Verde to leave Atlanta with anything from their first-ever FIFA World Cup match. Fewer still expected them to shut out one of the tournament favourites.

Yet after more than 90 minutes of relentless Spanish pressure, Cabo Verde emerged with a historic 0-0 draw against Spain in Group H, producing a defensive display that will be remembered as one of the nation's greatest footballing achievements.

Early warning signs ignored

Spain dominated possession from the opening whistle and spent much of the evening camped inside the Cabo Verde half. However, every attack was met by a blue wall that refused to crack.

The opening stages set the tone for the contest. Spain monopolised possession while Cabo Verde struggled to build from the back under intense pressure. By the 16th minute, Pedri had already tested goalkeeper Vozinha after being picked out by Rodri on the edge of the box. The effort lacked power, but it served as an early warning that Spain would continue to come. A few minutes later, Spain had already established more than 60 per cent possession, yet Cabo Verde's compact shape ensured the favourites were largely restricted to efforts from less dangerous positions. When Ryan Mendes attempted to launch attacks from the right flank, Marc Cucurella tracked back quickly, but Cabo Verde remained patient and committed to their defensive structure.

Vozinha's first-half heroics The defining moments of the first half arrived in the closing stages. In the 36th minute, Pedri struck from outside the box and forced Vozinha into a smart save as Spain increased the pressure. Two minutes later came the moment that could have changed the game. Rodri floated a superb pass into the penalty area for Cucurella, whose header back across goal found Mikel Oyarzabal. The Spain forward's header beat Vozinha but crashed against the post. As the rebound fell kindly to Ferran Torres, the goalkeeper seemed beaten. Instead, Vozinha reacted brilliantly to tip Torres' effort over the crossbar and preserve the deadlock with one of the saves of the tournament so far.

Spain continued to push before half-time. In the 45th minute, Torres tested the goalkeeper once again, while deep into stoppage time Aymeric Laporte met a corner with a powerful header. Vozinha was equal to that too, producing another excellent save to send Spain into the break frustrated despite registering 12 shots. The blue wall stands firm Spain returned after half-time with renewed urgency. In the 56th minute, Rodri found Cucurella on the left, and the full-back delivered a dangerous cross into the box. Fabian Ruiz met it with a free header but directed the effort straight at Vozinha. A minute later, Laporte tried his luck from distance, while Spain continued to flood forward in search of an opener.

As the pressure increased, every Cabo Verde defender contributed. Borges cleared crosses, Cabral tracked runners, and the midfield worked tirelessly to close spaces around Pedri and Rodri. Even when Lamine Yamal entered the match in the 71st minute, Cabo Verde adapted quickly. The teenage star repeatedly found himself facing two or three defenders whenever he received possession near the box. Lopes leads the resistance If Vozinha was the hero in goal, Roberto Lopes was the commander in front of him. The centre-back grew in influence as the match entered its closing stages. In the 87th minute, Yamal produced a clever cross that found Dani Olmo, who controlled and laid the ball into the path of Oyarzabal. The Spain striker looked set to score, only for Lopes to throw himself in front of the shot and make a crucial block.

Moments later, Spain introduced Nico Williams for one final push. But Lopes was not finished. ALSO READ: De Bruyne and Salah take centre stage in epic Belgium vs Egypt clash Deep into stoppage time, Williams attempted to cut inside and create a shooting opportunity, only for the defender to stop him once again. Spain earned one last free-kick, but Cabo Verde survived, and the final whistle sparked celebrations. A night for the history books The statistics will show Spain dominated possession, created more chances and spent most of the match on the front foot. What they will not fully capture is the discipline, resilience and determination that Cabo Verde displayed throughout the night.