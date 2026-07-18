Can Kylian Mbappe catch Leo Messi? Golden Boot battle goes down to the wire

France may have fallen short in their pursuit of World Cup glory, but Kylian Mbappé still has one major prize left to fight for.

Les Bleus' 2-0 semifinal defeat to Spain ended their hopes of lifting a second World Cup in three editions, yet the race for the tournament's Golden Boot remains very much alive. With the third-place playoff still to come, Mbappé has one final opportunity to chase football's most prestigious individual scoring award.

Standing in his way is a familiar rival.

Lionel Messi and Argentina have advanced to the World Cup final after their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England, placing the Argentine captain one match away from another world title while also keeping him in pole position for the Golden Boot.

What initially looked like a straight shootout has now evolved into a fascinating contest involving goals, assists and even minutes played. Messi and Mbappé remain inseparable Few rivalries have defined modern football like Lionel Messi versus Kylian Mbappé. Both players enter the final stretch of the tournament with eight goals, comfortably ahead of the rest of the field. While France's elimination may have shifted the spotlight toward Messi's quest for another World Cup, the Golden Boot remains an entirely separate battle. The award is determined first by goals scored, but FIFA's tiebreakers ensure that every attacking contribution carries weight. At present, the pair cannot be separated on goals. However, the margins become increasingly fascinating once the tiebreakers come into play.

How the Golden Boot will be decided If Messi and Mbappé finish level on goals, FIFA applies the following criteria: Most assists

Fewest minutes played Before Argentina's semifinal against England, Mbappé held a narrow advantage in assists, giving him the inside track should neither player add to their tally. However, Messi once again delivered when Argentina needed him most. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner created both Argentine goals against England, producing two decisive assists that transformed not only Argentina's fortunes but also the Golden Boot standings. Those assists pushed Messi ahead in the assist column, handing him control of the race heading into the final.

ALSO READ: Full circle moment: How internet is reacting before Messi vs Yamal WC clash FIFA World Cup 2026 golden boot race Rank Player Team Goals Assists 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 4 2 Kylian Mbappé France 8 3 3 Jude Bellingham England 6 1 4 Harry Kane England 6 1 Should both players finish on eight goals, Messi's superior creative output would currently hand him the Golden Boot. Mbappé still controls part of his own destiny France's participation in the third-place playoff gives Mbappé one final chance to change the narrative. A single goal would move him ahead of Messi unless the Argentine captain also scores in the final against Spain.

Even if Messi finds the net once, Mbappé could still respond with multiple goals in the bronze-medal match. The equation remains straightforward. Every goal Mbappé scores piles fresh pressure on Messi before the World Cup final kicks off. For a player who won the Golden Boot in Qatar four years earlier, successfully defending the award despite France missing out on the final would be another remarkable achievement. Messi's impact extends beyond goals If Mbappé has once again showcased his ruthless finishing ability, Messi has reminded the football world why he remains the complete attacking footballer. Argentina's captain has not simply scored eight goals. He has dictated games, created chances, controlled tempo and delivered decisive moments throughout the knockout rounds.

Against England, it was Messi's vision that unlocked the defence twice, setting up Enzo Fernández's equaliser before producing a perfectly weighted cross for Lautaro Martínez's dramatic winner in stoppage time. Earlier in the tournament, he inspired another comeback against Egypt with both a goal and an assist. Rather than relying purely on goals, Messi has influenced virtually every important attacking sequence for Argentina. His creativity now places him in the driving seat for the Golden Boot. Mbappé continues to deliver despite France's disappointment France's campaign may have ended in disappointment, but Mbappé's tournament has reinforced why he remains one of football's biggest stars.

The French captain has consistently carried the attacking burden, delivering goals throughout the competition while becoming France's primary source of creativity in transition. His pace, movement and clinical finishing once again proved decisive during France's run to the semifinals. Even against Spain's disciplined defence, Mbappé remained the player opponents feared most whenever he found space. Winning back-to-back Golden Boots would further strengthen his growing World Cup legacy. One last chapter awaits The Golden Boot race now mirrors the careers of its two protagonists. Messi continues to orchestrate games through intelligence, passing and leadership, while Mbappé relies on explosive pace and ruthless finishing to change matches. One will play for the World Cup trophy.