Canada pick first ever FIFA World Cup point with 1-1 draw vs Bosnia at home

Canada's long wait for a positive FIFA World Cup result finally came to an end, but co-hosts will feel they left Toronto Stadium with mixed emotions after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B opener.

Backed by a passionate home crowd, Canada started brightly and created the game's first meaningful opportunities. Ismaël Koné threaded a superb pass through midfield before Jonathan David was presented with a golden chance inside the penalty area, only to fire straight at goalkeeper Ibrahim Vasilj.

The missed opportunity proved costly as Bosnia struck first against the run of play. A dangerous corner caused chaos inside the Canadian box, with Sead Kolašinac flicking the ball on for Jovo Lukić, who headed home from close range to score Bosnia's first World Cup goal since 2014 and silence the home supporters.

ALSO READ: Sold out or not? Why World Cup crowds look different from official figures Canada positive in the 2nd half Canada responded well after falling behind and dominated large spells of the first half. Liam Millar was a constant threat down the left flank, while Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi both came close to finding an equaliser. However, Bosnia's organised defence held firm to take a 1-0 lead into the break. The second half opened up considerably, with chances arriving at both ends. Bosnia almost doubled their advantage when Ermedin Demirović raced through on goal, but failed to convert. Moments later, Canada were left frustrated again as another promising attack broke down in the final third. Instant impact from super sub Larin