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Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE FIFA WC last 16: CAN 0-1 MAR in 2nd half; Mbappe to feature later on

Later, defending champions France take on Paraguay in a contest that promises contrasting styles.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Canada vs Morocco
Canada vs Morocco

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 11:47 PM IST
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Morocco and Canada went into the break locked at 0-0 after an intense, physical and closely contested first half in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash in Houston. Despite entering the contest as favourites, Morocco found it difficult to break down a disciplined Canadian defence, with the co-hosts matching the African side's intensity throughout the opening 45 minutes.
 
Both teams played at a high tempo from the outset, pressing aggressively and looking to catch each other on quick transitions. Canada refused to sit back and frustrated Morocco with organised defending, while also showing enough attacking intent to keep Walid Regragui's men cautious.
 
Morocco suffered an early setback in the 20th minute when star forward Ismael Saibari was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury, prompting Abderrazak Hamdallah's replacement? (Rahimi) to enter the contest. The substitution disrupted Morocco's rhythm, allowing Canada to grow into the game.
 
The closing stages of the half became increasingly feisty. Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi and Richie Laryea were both shown yellow cards after a heated off-the-ball confrontation, reflecting the rising intensity of the contest. Just before the interval, Bilal El Khannouss also entered the referee's book for a late challenge.
 
With six minutes of added time unable to separate the two sides, the referee brought an entertaining first half to an end. Canada will take confidence from its resilient display, while Morocco must find greater attacking fluency after the break to avoid an upset.
 
Paraguay vs France
 
France’s pursuit of a third successive FIFA World Cup final gathers pace as it takes on Paraguay in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Paraguay booked its place after a stunning penalty shootout victory over Germany, producing a disciplined defensive display before holding its nerve from the spot. However, the challenge becomes far greater against a French side in scintillating form. Les Bleus have already scored 13 goals in the tournament and comfortably brushed aside Sweden in the previous round, showcasing one of the competition’s most dangerous attacks. 
 
With stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise firing, Didier Deschamps’ side enters as overwhelming favorite. Paraguay’s resilience and fighting spirit may keep the contest competitive, but matching France’s relentless attacking quality over 90 minutes appears an enormous task.
 
Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 probable starting eleven
 
Canada XI: Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustáquio, Millar; Oluwaseyi, J. David.
 
Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.
  FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live telecast: The last 16 clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live streaming: The last 16 clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.

11:45 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: Morocco take the lead!

Morocco take the lead as strikes early in the 2nd half to make it 1-0.

11:41 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: 2nd half kicks off!

Morocco kick start the 2nd half as they look to break the deadlock on the night.

11:23 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: El Khanous booked!

El Khanous booked at the stroke of half-time as the ref blows the whostle for half time

11:18 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: 6 minutes added!

6 minutes added to the 1st half as it looks like this game too will be decided in the latter stages of the encounter.

11:12 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: Heated moment between players!

Morocco skipper Achraf Hakimi involved in a heated tussle with Canada's Laryea. Hakimi pushed Laryea off the ball which started the tussle as both players get booked. 

11:09 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: Canada giving Morocco tough competition!

Morocco haven't been able to penetrate the Canadian defense so far and the co-hosts have not been the second best team as was expected earlier. We enter the final 5 minutes fo the half with little to separate the two sides at the moment.

10:59 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: High tempo from both sides!

Both sides are trying to catch the other side off guard with a fast tempo so far and are not hesitating to press as well.

10:53 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: Saibari comes off!

Morocco star striker Saibari has to come off due to potential hamstring issue as Rahimi makes his way in after the first 20 minutes.

10:49 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: All square in the first 15 minutes!

The attack radar has been tilting for both sides so far as Morocco remain at their resilient best. Canada looking to find the chink in the armour.

10:39 PM

Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC Last 16: Kickoff in Houston!

Hello and welcom to the live coverage of the Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 encpunter in last 16. The game has started with co-hosts looking to extend their historic run against the African champions.
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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

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