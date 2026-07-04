Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE FIFA WC last 16: CAN 0-1 MAR in 2nd half; Mbappe to feature later on

Morocco and Canada went into the break locked at 0-0 after an intense, physical and closely contested first half in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash in Houston. Despite entering the contest as favourites, Morocco found it difficult to break down a disciplined Canadian defence, with the co-hosts matching the African side's intensity throughout the opening 45 minutes. Both teams played at a high tempo from the outset, pressing aggressively and looking to catch each other on quick transitions. Canada refused to sit back and frustrated Morocco with organised defending, while also showing enough attacking intent to keep Walid Regragui's men cautious. Morocco suffered an early setback in the 20th minute when star forward Ismael Saibari was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury, prompting Abderrazak Hamdallah's replacement? (Rahimi) to enter the contest. The substitution disrupted Morocco's rhythm, allowing Canada to grow into the game. The closing stages of the half became increasingly feisty. Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi and Richie Laryea were both shown yellow cards after a heated off-the-ball confrontation, reflecting the rising intensity of the contest. Just before the interval, Bilal El Khannouss also entered the referee's book for a late challenge. With six minutes of added time unable to separate the two sides, the referee brought an entertaining first half to an end. Canada will take confidence from its resilient display, while Morocco must find greater attacking fluency after the break to avoid an upset.

Paraguay vs France

France’s pursuit of a third successive FIFA World Cup final gathers pace as it takes on Paraguay in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Paraguay booked its place after a stunning penalty shootout victory over Germany, producing a disciplined defensive display before holding its nerve from the spot. However, the challenge becomes far greater against a French side in scintillating form. Les Bleus have already scored 13 goals in the tournament and comfortably brushed aside Sweden in the previous round, showcasing one of the competition’s most dangerous attacks.

With stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise firing, Didier Deschamps’ side enters as overwhelming favorite. Paraguay’s resilience and fighting spirit may keep the contest competitive, but matching France’s relentless attacking quality over 90 minutes appears an enormous task.

Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 probable starting eleven

Canada XI: Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustáquio, Millar; Oluwaseyi, J. David.

Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live telecast: The last 16 clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live streaming: The last 16 clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.