Carlo Ancelotti to Thomas Tuchel: Meet the coaches of FIFA World Cup 2026

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway, with just over two months remaining before the tournament begins across the United States, Canada and Mexico. This edition will be historic for multiple reasons, featuring an expanded 48-team format and a record 104 matches across North America.

While the spotlight will naturally fall on football’s biggest stars on the pitch, several world-renowned managers will also headline the tournament as they attempt to guide their nations to global glory.

From experienced tacticians like Carlo Ancelotti and Didier Deschamps to younger modern coaches such as Julian Nagelsmann, the competition promises fascinating tactical battles throughout the group stage and beyond.

Group A Mexico – Javier Aguirre South Africa – Hugo Broos Korea Republic – Hong Myung-bo Czechia – Miroslav Koubek Mexico boss Javier Aguirre is among the most experienced coaches at the tournament. The veteran tactician has previously managed clubs like Atletico Madrid and Mallorca while also taking charge of Japan and Egypt at international level. Group B Canada – Jesse Marsch Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sergej Barbarez Qatar – Julen Lopetegui Switzerland – Murat Yakin Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui will look to guide Qatar through a challenging group. Jesse Marsch also arrives with high expectations as Canada’s head coach on home soil.

Group C Brazil – Carlo Ancelotti Morocco – Mohamed Ouahbi Haiti – Sébastien Migné Scotland – Steve Clarke Brazil will be led by legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football history. With multiple Champions League triumphs and elite clubs on his résumé, Ancelotti enters the tournament as one of the biggest managerial names. Group D United States – Mauricio Pochettino Paraguay – Gustavo Alfaro Australia – Tony Popovic Türkiye – Vincenzo Montella Mauricio Pochettino faces the pressure of leading the United States at a home World Cup. After managing clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, this tournament marks his first major international assignment.

Group E Germany – Julian Nagelsmann Curaçao – Fred Rutten Côte d'Ivoire – Emerse Faé Ecuador – Sebastián Beccacece ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to lead reigning champions Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Despite being only 38 years old, Julian Nagelsmann already possesses elite-level managerial experience with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Germany will hope his tactical approach can bring success back to the national team. Group F Netherlands – Ronald Koeman Japan – Hajime Moriyasu Sweden – Graham Potter Tunisia – Sabri Lamouchi Ronald Koeman returns for another World Cup campaign with the Netherlands after previous spells managing Barcelona and Everton. Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter also makes his World Cup debut with Sweden.

Group G Belgium – Rudi Garcia Egypt – Hossam Hassan Iran – Amir Ghalenoei New Zealand – Darren Bazeley Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia transitioned into international football after successful club spells with Roma, Napoli and Marseille. Egypt legend Hossam Hassan will also attract attention leading his national side. Group H Spain – Luis de la Fuente Cabo Verde – Bubista Saudi Arabia – Hervé Renard Uruguay – Marcelo Bielsa Marcelo Bielsa remains one of football’s most influential tactical minds. The Uruguay manager’s aggressive style and football philosophy continue to inspire coaches across the world. Group I

France – Didier Deschamps Senegal – Pape Thiaw Iraq – Graham Arnold Norway – Ståle Solbakken France manager Didier Deschamps continues his pursuit of another World Cup title after already winning the tournament both as a player and as a coach, a feat achieved by very few in football history. Group J Argentina – Lionel Scaloni Algeria – Vladimir Petković Austria – Ralf Rangnick Jordan – Jamal Sellami Defending champions Argentina will once again be led by Lionel Scaloni, who guided the nation to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022. The Argentine coach now aims to secure consecutive World Cup titles.

Group K Portugal – Roberto Martínez DR Congo – Sébastien Desabre Uzbekistan – Fabio Cannavaro Colombia – Néstor Lorenzo Portugal boss Roberto Martínez already has World Cup experience from his time with Belgium. Meanwhile, World Cup-winning former defender Fabio Cannavaro takes charge of Uzbekistan. Group L England – Thomas Tuchel Croatia – Zlatko Dalić Ghana – Carlos Queiroz Panama – Thomas Christiansen Thomas Tuchel enters his first World Cup as England manager after successful spells with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Croatia’s Zlatko Dalić, meanwhile, remains one of the most respected international coaches after guiding Croatia to major tournament success in recent years.