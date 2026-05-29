Carlo Ancelotti to Thomas Tuchel: Meet the coaches of FIFA World Cup 2026

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway, with just over two months remaining before the tournament begins across the United States, Canada and Mexico. This edition will be historic for multiple reasons, featuring an expanded 48-team format and a record 104 matches across North America.
While the spotlight will naturally fall on football’s biggest stars on the pitch, several world-renowned managers will also headline the tournament as they attempt to guide their nations to global glory.
From experienced tacticians like Carlo Ancelotti and Didier Deschamps to younger modern coaches such as Julian Nagelsmann, the competition promises fascinating tactical battles throughout the group stage and beyond.
Group A
Mexico – Javier Aguirre
South Africa – Hugo Broos
Korea Republic – Hong Myung-bo
Czechia – Miroslav Koubek
Mexico boss Javier Aguirre is among the most experienced coaches at the tournament. The veteran tactician has previously managed clubs like Atletico Madrid and Mallorca while also taking charge of Japan and Egypt at international level.
Group B
Canada – Jesse Marsch
Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sergej Barbarez
Qatar – Julen Lopetegui
Switzerland – Murat Yakin
Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui will look to guide Qatar through a challenging group. Jesse Marsch also arrives with high expectations as Canada’s head coach on home soil.
Group C
Brazil – Carlo Ancelotti
Morocco – Mohamed Ouahbi
Haiti – Sébastien Migné
Scotland – Steve Clarke
Brazil will be led by legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football history. With multiple Champions League triumphs and elite clubs on his résumé, Ancelotti enters the tournament as one of the biggest managerial names.
Group D
United States – Mauricio Pochettino
Paraguay – Gustavo Alfaro
Australia – Tony Popovic
Türkiye – Vincenzo Montella
Mauricio Pochettino faces the pressure of leading the United States at a home World Cup. After managing clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, this tournament marks his first major international assignment.
Group E
Germany – Julian Nagelsmann
Curaçao – Fred Rutten
Côte d'Ivoire – Emerse Faé
Ecuador – Sebastián Beccacece
Despite being only 38 years old, Julian Nagelsmann already possesses elite-level managerial experience with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Germany will hope his tactical approach can bring success back to the national team.
Group F
Netherlands – Ronald Koeman
Japan – Hajime Moriyasu
Sweden – Graham Potter
Tunisia – Sabri Lamouchi
Ronald Koeman returns for another World Cup campaign with the Netherlands after previous spells managing Barcelona and Everton. Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter also makes his World Cup debut with Sweden.
Group G
Belgium – Rudi Garcia
Egypt – Hossam Hassan
Iran – Amir Ghalenoei
New Zealand – Darren Bazeley
Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia transitioned into international football after successful club spells with Roma, Napoli and Marseille. Egypt legend Hossam Hassan will also attract attention leading his national side.
Group H
Spain – Luis de la Fuente
Cabo Verde – Bubista
Saudi Arabia – Hervé Renard
Uruguay – Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa remains one of football’s most influential tactical minds. The Uruguay manager’s aggressive style and football philosophy continue to inspire coaches across the world.
Group I
France – Didier Deschamps
Senegal – Pape Thiaw
Iraq – Graham Arnold
Norway – Ståle Solbakken
France manager Didier Deschamps continues his pursuit of another World Cup title after already winning the tournament both as a player and as a coach, a feat achieved by very few in football history.
Group J
Argentina – Lionel Scaloni
Algeria – Vladimir Petković
Austria – Ralf Rangnick
Jordan – Jamal Sellami
Defending champions Argentina will once again be led by Lionel Scaloni, who guided the nation to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022. The Argentine coach now aims to secure consecutive World Cup titles.
Group K
Portugal – Roberto Martínez
DR Congo – Sébastien Desabre
Uzbekistan – Fabio Cannavaro
Colombia – Néstor Lorenzo
Portugal boss Roberto Martínez already has World Cup experience from his time with Belgium. Meanwhile, World Cup-winning former defender Fabio Cannavaro takes charge of Uzbekistan.
Group L
England – Thomas Tuchel
Croatia – Zlatko Dalić
Ghana – Carlos Queiroz
Panama – Thomas Christiansen
Thomas Tuchel enters his first World Cup as England manager after successful spells with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Croatia’s Zlatko Dalić, meanwhile, remains one of the most respected international coaches after guiding Croatia to major tournament success in recent years.
Tactical Battles Set to Define World Cup 2026
With experienced winners, innovative young managers and tactically gifted underdogs all part of the tournament, the 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be as much a battle between coaching minds as it will be between players on the pitch.
As football’s biggest nations prepare for another shot at global glory, North America is set to witness one of the strongest managerial lineups ever assembled at a World Cup.