De Bruyne and Salah take centre stage in epic Belgium vs Egypt clash

Two of football's biggest modern icons, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, will headline one of the most anticipated matches of the opening week of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when Belgium take on Egypt in their Group G opener at Seattle Stadium on Tuesday, June 16.

The clash could have a significant bearing on the final group standings. Belgium and Egypt are widely viewed as the strongest teams in Group G, which also includes Iran and New Zealand, making this encounter a potential battle for top spot and a favourable path into the knockout rounds.

Yet, with several underdogs already troubling established powers at the tournament, neither side can afford to take qualification for granted. A victory would not only provide a crucial three points but also ease the pressure ahead of tricky fixtures later in the group stage, where any slip-up could prove costly.

Egypt looking to end 92-year wait Egypt arrive at the tournament carrying the weight of history. Despite being one of Africa's most successful football nations with seven Africa Cup of Nations titles, the Egyptian side has never won a match at the FIFA World Cup. Their previous appearances in 1934, 1990 and 2018 produced two draws and five defeats, leaving them still searching for a first victory on football's biggest stage. The 2026 tournament presents another opportunity to break that unwanted record and potentially reach the knockout rounds for the first time. Head coach Hossam Hassan believes his side has the quality to compete with Belgium and challenge for qualification, particularly with experienced stars such as Salah, Marmoush and Trezeguet leading the attack.

Egypt's full squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed El Shenawy, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Trezeguet, Emam Ashour, Hamza Abdelkarim, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Ziko, Haissem Hassan, Ahmed Fatouh, Hamdy Fathy, Karim Hafez, El Mahdy Soliman, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad, Marwan Attia, Ibrahim Adel, Mahmoud Sabre, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Shobeir, Tarek Alaa, Zizo, Mohamed Alaa. Check all the live updates of the Spain vs Cabo Verde match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 here Mohamed El Shenawy, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Trezeguet, Emam Ashour, Hamza Abdelkarim, Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Ziko, Haissem Hassan, Ahmed Fatouh, Hamdy Fathy, Karim Hafez, El Mahdy Soliman, Mohanad Lasheen, Nabil Emad, Marwan Attia, Ibrahim Adel, Mahmoud Sabre, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Shobeir, Tarek Alaa, Zizo, Mohamed Alaa. Belgium looking for another strong start Belgium enter the tournament as favourites to top Group G despite no longer possessing the depth that defined their golden generation.

The Red Devils endured a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup and are eager to make amends in North America. Coach Rudi Garcia has repeatedly stressed the importance of starting with a victory against Egypt in what is widely viewed as the key match in the group. Belgium remain packed with elite-level experience. Thibaut Courtois is among the world's best goalkeepers, Romelu Lukaku continues to lead the line, while De Bruyne remains one of football's finest creators. Emerging talents such as Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere add pace and unpredictability to the attack. Belgium's full squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Thibaut Courtois, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders, Dodi Lukebakio, Thomas Meunier, Koni De Winter, Charles De Ketelaere, Joaquin Seys, Diego Moreira, Hans Vanaken, Timothy Castagne, Alexis Saelemaekers, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Nathan Ngoy, Matias Fernandez Pardo.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium vs Egypt predicted starting 11 Belgium starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Meunier, Mechele, Ngoy, Castagne; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere. Egypt starting 11 (probable): Shobeir; Hany, Abdelmonem, Ibrahim, El Fotouh; Lasheen, Attia; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush. Belgium vs Egypt: Head-to-head numbers Total meetings: 4

Egypt wins: 2

Belgium wins: 2

Draws: 0

Last meeting: Egypt 2-1 Belgium (International Friendly, November 2022) Recent meetings: Egypt 2-1 Belgium (2022)

Belgium 3-0 Egypt (2018)

Egypt 4-0 Belgium (2005)

Belgium 2-1 Egypt (1999) Salah vs De Bruyne: The biggest battle in the game Few World Cup opening matches can boast a duel as compelling as Mohamed Salah versus Kevin De Bruyne. Both players are regarded among the finest footballers of their generation and remain the undisputed leaders of their respective national teams despite entering the latter stages of their careers.

Salah arrives at the tournament as Egypt's captain, all-time leading scorer and biggest hope of finally guiding his side beyond the group stage. The former Liverpool star was instrumental in qualification and remains Egypt's most dangerous attacking weapon thanks to his pace, finishing and ability to deliver in decisive moments. De Bruyne, meanwhile, remains the creative force behind Belgium's attack. The midfielder has been the heartbeat of Belgium's golden generation for more than a decade and enters another World Cup determined to lead his country on a deep tournament run. His vision, passing range and ability to create chances from seemingly impossible situations make him one of the most influential midfielders in football history.

While Salah will be tasked with finishing Egypt's opportunities, De Bruyne will be responsible for creating Belgium's. Their individual brilliance has the potential to swing the contest in their team's favour, making this battle between two modern greats one of the headline attractions of the opening round of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Other big names to look out for in Belgium vs Egypt clash Apart from Salah and De Bruyne, several other stars could have a major influence on the contest. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) Romelu Lukaku remains Belgium's most reliable source of goals heading into the World Cup. The veteran striker is the nation's all-time leading scorer and continues to deliver in major tournaments.

His strength, aerial ability and clinical finishing make him a constant threat inside the penalty area. Against Egypt, Belgium will look to Lukaku to convert chances and provide the decisive moments needed to secure victory. Jeremy Doku (Belgium) Jeremy Doku brings a different dimension to Belgium's attack with his electrifying pace and fearless dribbling. The winger thrives in one-on-one situations and has the ability to break open tightly contested matches. His direct running can force defenders into mistakes and create space for team-mates. If Belgium struggle to break down Egypt's defence, Doku's creativity and unpredictability could prove invaluable.

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) Thibaut Courtois remains one of the finest goalkeepers in world football and a key figure in Belgium's squad. His shot-stopping ability, command of the penalty area and vast tournament experience provide confidence to the entire team. In World Cup football, goalkeepers often determine results in close matches. Courtois' ability to make crucial saves could be vital against Egypt's dangerous attack. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) Omar Marmoush has developed into one of Egypt's most important attacking players and offers the perfect complement to Mohamed Salah. His pace, intelligent movement and finishing ability make him a constant danger on the counterattack.

Marmoush ensures opponents cannot focus solely on Salah, creating a more balanced attack. His partnership with Egypt's captain could be crucial in unlocking Belgium's defence. Trezeguet (Egypt) Trezeguet brings valuable experience and leadership to Egypt's World Cup squad. Having represented his country in multiple major tournaments, he understands the demands of performing on football's biggest stage. The versatile attacker contributes both offensively and defensively through his work rate and commitment. His experience can help guide younger team-mates, while his knack for scoring important goals remains a major asset. Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt) Mohamed El Shenawy will play a crucial role in Egypt's hopes of making a strong start to the tournament. The captain is a commanding presence in goal and provides leadership throughout the team.