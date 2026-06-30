Deschamps returns to France World Cup camp after family bereavement

France coach Didier Deschamps is back with Les Bleus for their round of 32 match against Sweden at the World Cup on Tuesday after traveling to Europe for his mother's funeral.

Deschamps learned of his mother's death the day after France's win over Iraq on June 22, which clinched advancement from the group stage. He missed Friday's victory over Norway.

"I'm here. I'm good, and it's good to be busy since Friday evening when I arrived back in the United States," Dechamps said Monday through a translator.

France swept its group matches for the first time since 1998, joined by Argentina and Mexico as the only nations to win all three games. Seeking their third title after 1998 and 2018, Les Blues would face Germany or Paraguay in the round of 16 if they get past the Swedes.

"For me it was very difficult. And for me and for the French national team it was important that I left. They did what they had to do," Deschamps said. "And now we're preparing a competition within the competition." Assistant Guy Stephan led the team to the 4-1 win over Norway in Deschamps' absence. "It was somewhat of a shock," midfielder Adrien Rabiot said through a translator. "He completely trusted in us and we delivered the best way possible. We're happy that he's back. I don't think that it's so easy to have to grieve in these conditions. This is football and now we have the World Cup and it is the way it is." Deschamps coached France to the 2018 title and to the 2022 final, a penalty-kick loss to Argentina.

Captain of France's 1998 champions, Deschamps took over as coach in 2012 and said in January he would retire this summer. He is trying to become the second coach to win two World Cup titles after Italy's Vittorio Pozzo in 1934 and 1938. "Didier came back with the willpower to go as far as possible in this World Cup. It is something that, of course, will also help him to forget a little bit about these tragic events," Rabiot said. "He smiled a lot. He tried to be enthusiastic, although I know that he's very affected by his grief. I think he's trying not to show it, not to transmit any negative to the squad." FIFA denied France's request to wear black armbands for coach's motherFIFA denied a request by the French soccer federation to wear black armbands against Norway in honor of Deschamps mother.

"It doesn't change a lot for me, to be very honest with you," Deschamps said. "I didn't need that to have an additional sign. I already had enough signs as it was, whether it was directly or indirectly." FIFA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Marcus Thuram to miss match against Sweden and N'Golo Kante uncertainStriker Marcus Thuram won't be available against Sweden because of a calf injury and midfielder N'Golo Kante is uncertain. "As far as Markus, no, he has a little issue. It's not very serious but muscular," Deschamps said. "As far as N'Golo, it's not muscular, but maybe it'll be too tight for him to be in the starting 11 tomorrow." Thuram, a son of 1998 World Cup champion Lilian Thuram, entered in second-half injury time against Iraq in his only appearance so far.