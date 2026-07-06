Did FIFA reverse Balogun's ban at Trump's request? What the rules say

Just hours before the United States' FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium, FIFA made a decision that has sparked one of the biggest controversies of the tournament.

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, who had been serving an automatic one-match suspension after receiving a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, was unexpectedly cleared to play after FIFA suspended the implementation of his ban.

The move immediately altered the complexion of the knockout tie and prompted fierce criticism from Belgium, questions about FIFA's disciplinary process and widespread debate over reports that political intervention from the White House may have influenced the governing body's decision.

Balogun, who has scored three goals at the tournament, is now available for Mauricio Pochettino's side as the United States attempts to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. FIFA's unprecedented intervention Balogun had been shown a straight red card during the United States' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, automatically ruling him out of the next match under FIFA's disciplinary regulations. However, on Sunday, FIFA issued a statement announcing that the suspension would no longer apply. "The implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year."

The governing body did not announce that the red card itself had been rescinded. Instead, the suspension was effectively frozen, allowing Balogun to feature against Belgium. Multiple reports described the move as unprecedented in World Cup history, with FIFA opting to suspend the punishment rather than overturn the dismissal itself. Reports link White House to FIFA review The decision became even more controversial after reports emerged suggesting the White House had contacted FIFA regarding Balogun's suspension. According to The New York Times, citing people familiar with the conversation, President Donald Trump personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino following Balogun's dismissal and requested that the governing body review the punishment.

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs first reported that officials from the White House had contacted FIFA over the incident. CNBC later reported that it had independently confirmed Trump had spoken with Infantino, although the White House did not immediately comment publicly on the reports. Trump himself appeared to celebrate FIFA's decision after the suspension was lifted. Writing on Truth Social, the US president posted: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" The episode further highlighted Trump's increasingly visible involvement with football following the United States' co-hosting role at the 2026 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Haaland sends Brazil home as Norway script historic World Cup upset Trump has developed a close relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in recent years and was present alongside him during the FIFA Club World Cup final in 2025, where both men jointly presented the trophy to Chelsea following their victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Belgium reacts with disbelief No team was more stunned by FIFA's decision than Belgium. Having prepared for several days expecting Balogun to be unavailable, Belgium suddenly found itself facing one of the tournament's most dangerous forwards after FIFA's late intervention. Belgium coach Rudi Garcia barely concealed his frustration.

"I didn't know that 5 July was equal to 1 April (April Fools' Day) at FIFA," Garcia remarked. The Belgian manager suggested the issue went beyond one player. "I think we should refer to the statement of my federation. It defends football in general. It defends its integrity. It defends its ethics." The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) subsequently released a strongly-worded statement questioning FIFA's interpretation of its own disciplinary code. "The Royal Belgian Football Association is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play." The federation added: "In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options."

The statement suggested Belgium could explore formal avenues to challenge the ruling. Courtois: 'It surprises you' Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stopped short of directly criticising FIFA but admitted the timing of the decision had caught everyone off guard. "That's a question for the football world, not for me as a player," Courtois said. "Of course it surprises you a bit, especially because it's the day before the game." The Real Madrid goalkeeper stressed Belgium's focus would remain on the football. "He's a good player, but we have to win against the whole of America. For us as a group of players, we are going to do our thing on the field. We deserve it with our football and we want to win."

Norway boss joins criticism Criticism of FIFA's decision was not confined to Belgium. Norway manager Ståle Solbakken, speaking after his side's victory over Brazil in the Round of 16, described the decision as damaging for the tournament. "It is a big mistake by FIFA. It is a bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup and the United States." Solbakken questioned the precedent the decision could create. "He got a red card and the VAR concluded that it was a red card. That means you are suspended for one game." He warned that if the United States progressed, the controversy would inevitably follow them throughout the tournament. "If the USA beat Belgium, they will always have that extra thing about it."

Questions over FIFA's disciplinary consistency The controversy has largely centred on FIFA's application of its disciplinary regulations. FIFA reportedly relied on Article 27 of its disciplinary code, the same provision previously used when Cristiano Ronaldo avoided suspension before Portugal's opening World Cup match after receiving a red card in a World Cup qualifier. However, Belgian officials argued the circumstances surrounding Balogun's case were fundamentally different, insisting that automatic suspensions following straight red cards should not be open to interpretation once confirmed. For many observers, the timing of the decision, less than 24 hours before kickoff, only intensified concerns over competitive fairness.

A knockout tie overshadowed Instead of attention focusing solely on one of the World Cup's biggest knockout fixtures, the build-up to USA versus Belgium has become dominated by discussions over disciplinary consistency, political influence and FIFA's governance. Whether the governing body simply exercised discretion under its own regulations or whether external pressure influenced the outcome remains a subject of intense debate. What is beyond dispute, however, is that Balogun's availability has transformed the narrative surrounding the match. The United States will now enter the Round of 16 with its leading striker available. Belgium, meanwhile, believes the integrity of the competition has been called into question.