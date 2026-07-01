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Ecuador's Hincapie receives red card for covering mouth at World Cup 2026

FIFA established the new rule to prevent players from hiding abusive comments to opponents by covering their mouth.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador: Ecuador's Piero Hincapie, Gonzalo Plata and Moises Caicedo with teammates during a hydration break at at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador: Ecuador's Piero Hincapie, Gonzalo Plata and Moises Caicedo with teammates during a hydration break at at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Reuters
AP Mexico City
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 1:30 PM IST
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Ecuador's Piero Hincapie became the second player to be issued a red card at the World Cup under FIFA's new rule that calls for a player to be sent off for covering their mouth during a confrontational exchange with an opponent.

Hincapie was sent off in the 95th minute of Ecuador's 2-0 loss to Mexico Tuesday in the round of 32. He was shown the red card following an exchange with Mexico forward Santi Gimenez.

FIFA established the new rule to prevent players from hiding abusive comments to opponents by covering their mouth.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was the first player to be punished under the new rule when he was sent off in a group stage match against Turkey last week.

While Ecuador's tournament is over, Hincapie will be suspended for the team's next international match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World CupSports NewsEcuador

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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