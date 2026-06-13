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England left with solitary football after training equipment theft

According to information received, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident

FIFA 2026, FIFA
FIFA 2026 (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Kansas City
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
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The England football team was dealt a telling blow after almost all of its training equipment, including players' boots and manager Thomas Tuchel's tactical gear, was reportedly stolen ahead of its World Cup opener against Croatia.

"The Football Association (FA) is trying to ascertain what was stolen, with balls and boots among the items feared to have been taken, after vehicles transferring equipment to their Swope Soccer Village base in Kansas City were broken into," the BBC reported.

The report also stated that police officers, who are in touch with the FA, are investigating the matter.

According to information received, two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening. The investigation is ongoing," a spokesman for Kansas Police was quoted as saying by the website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :EnglandfootballFIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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