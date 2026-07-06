Jude Bellingham double helps England edge Mexico in World Cup classic

England arrived at the Azteca carrying memories of one of their most painful World Cup nights. They left with one of their bravest.

In their first visit to the iconic Mexico City stadium since Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” and slaloming run ended Bobby Robson’s side in the 1986 quarterfinal, England beat Mexico 3-2 in a furious, breathless Round of 16 contest that had almost everything: thunderstorm delay, Jude Bellingham brilliance, Harry Kane drama, a red card, two penalties, VAR interventions, Mexican fury, and a final defensive stand that lasted until the 103rd minute.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Jarell Quansah was sent off, but they held on to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the third straight time. Their reward is a last-eight clash with Norway in Miami on July 11, after Erling Haaland’s side stunned Brazil 2-1 earlier on Sunday.

For Mexico, this was a heartbreaking end to a tournament that had stirred belief across the country. The co-hosts had turned the Azteca into a fortress again, had not conceded a goal before this match, and had lost only two competitive games at the stadium in 89 matches since 1966. England made it three. They did so the hard way. England strike twice in two minutes The match began an hour late after thunderstorms delayed kick-off. When it finally started, Mexico were lifted by a roaring home crowd and attacked with the aggression of a side trying to turn atmosphere into advantage.

For the first 35 minutes, they were the better team. England were grateful to Jordan Pickford, who produced an excellent low save from Raul Jimenez early on. Mexico pressed, ran, crossed and challenged. England looked short of composure in midfield and slow to impose control. Then, in a few seconds, the game changed. Pickford collected a Mexico ball over the top and quickly rolled it to Declan Rice. Rice drove almost 60 yards into the Mexico half before releasing Bukayo Saka on the right. Saka isolated Jesus Gallardo, went past him and clipped a right-footed cross into the six-yard box.

The delivery cleared Kane, but Bellingham had timed his run perfectly. He launched himself forward and scored with a powerful diving header in the 36th minute. It was a goal that stunned the Azteca. It was also a move that captured England at their best under Tuchel: vertical, quick, direct and decisive once space opened. Two minutes later, England struck again. Elliot Anderson and Anthony Gordon helped win possession high after Gilberto Mora was caught on the ball. Bellingham moved play wide to Kane, who resisted the temptation to shoot from a narrow angle and squared intelligently for the arriving midfielder. Bellingham slid in his second from close range.

Mexico had gone from controlling the rhythm to trailing 2-0 in the space of two minutes. Their clean-sheet record at this World Cup had vanished. The Azteca, for a moment, belonged to Bellingham. Mexico refuse to fold A lesser side might have collapsed. Mexico did the opposite. The crowd responded with chants of “Yes we can,” and the players found their way back into the match before half-time. After a free kick caused chaos in the England area and Ezri Konsa cleared the initial danger, Julian Quinones smashed home from inside the box. The goal changed the noise. Mexico were alive, and England knew it.

England goalkeeper Pickford in action. Photo: Reuters Before the break, Mexico had chances to level. Pickford tipped a header over the bar, and Bellingham made a vital defensive intervention to hook the ball away when Cesar Montes seemed ready to equalise. England had the lead, but not the comfort. The second half began with England threatening to restore order. Nico O’Reilly fizzed a ball across the box and then struck the post from the edge of the area. But in the 54th minute, the match turned again. Quansah red leaves England exposed Quansah chased Gallardo towards the touchline and went into a sliding challenge. His leg went over the ball and caught the Mexico player high on the shin and calf.

The Mexico bench erupted. England’s bench responded. Players and staff from both sides pushed and confronted one another before the incident was sent for review. Referee Alireza Faghani went to the screen after VAR intervention and showed Quansah a red card. It looked the correct decision. The challenge carried excessive force, and any contact with the ball was incidental. Right-back has been a problem position for England throughout the tournament, and this only deepened it. Reece James, Quansah, Djed Spence and Declan Rice had all been used there. For a brief spell after the red card, even Saka had to cover the role until Tuchel could reorganise.

The England manager’s first move was to bring on John Stones and sacrifice Saka. Konsa shifted across to right-back, and England moved into a more cautious shape. Then, unexpectedly, they found the goal that seemed to give them breathing space. Kane scores, then gives Mexico hope England looked for Gordon with long balls over the top, using his pace to stretch Mexico after going down to 10 men. That route soon brought reward. A long Pickford goal kick ricocheted off Kane and fell into Gordon’s path. The winger burst into the area and was taken down by goalkeeper Raul Rangel. This time, the penalty decision did not need VAR. It was clear.

Kane stepped up and scored calmly to make it 3-1. At that point, England looked close to safety. But this match refused to settle. Soon after, Kane tried to clear a bouncing ball inside the box and was judged, after VAR review, to have kicked through Brian Gutierrez as both players challenged. It was a more contentious decision than England’s penalty, but under the current frame-by-frame interpretation of VAR, the referee pointed to the spot. Jimenez rolled his penalty past Pickford. Mexico were back to 3-2, and there were still more than 20 minutes left. Tuchel goes into survival mode

Tuchel responded by pressing the defensive button. Dan Burn, all 6ft 7in of him, came on for his World Cup debut. Djed Spence replaced O’Reilly at left-back. Anderson made way. England effectively settled into a deep 5-4-0 shape, occasionally becoming a 5-3-1 when Kane drifted forward. It was no longer about elegance or control. It was about survival. Mexico sent cross after cross into the area — 49 in all. Edson Alvarez headed wide. Jimenez shot over. John Stones diverted one ball just past his own post. Burn threw his head at everything. Bellingham and Gordon worked back to support the full-backs. Kane, who had scored at one end and conceded the penalty at the other, spent the closing minutes as much defender as forward.

England repeatedly failed to get out and relieve pressure. But they defended the box with courage and concentration. Behind them, Pickford was immense. He had already made two top saves from Jimenez in the first half. In the closing stages, he punched, caught and commanded under pressure from an aerial bombardment, with the Azteca roaring at every Mexican delivery. If Bellingham was the game’s attacking hero, Pickford was its guardian. Was this one of England’s greatest World Cup wins? Tuchel would not have designed the match this way. He wanted control, synchronisation and calm. Instead, he got chaos.

But sometimes tournament history is made not through perfection, but through endurance. England were stretched, shaken and reduced to 10 men in one of the most hostile environments in world football. They still found a way through. Bellingham delivered individual brilliance. Kane scored under pressure. Pickford produced one of his finest England performances. Burn, Stones, Konsa and the rest of the back line survived an extraordinary late siege. The clock eventually reached the 103rd minute before the final whistle came. England had not just beaten Mexico. They had beaten the Azteca’s pressure, the weather delay, the red card, the noise and the weight of history.

US President Donald Trump posted after the game on social media: “Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!” England players after round of 16 match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca. Photo: Reuters The wider point, however, was about the whole team. England did not control the chaos. They outlasted it. Mexico leave with pride and pain Mexico’s campaign ended in defeat, but not in failure. Before the tournament, belief around the team had been uncertain. Javier Aguirre, in his third spell as manager, was not universally loved. Over four weeks, that changed. Mexico built momentum, unity and connection with the public. Players spoke of being a family. Supporters responded with full-throated belief.

This match captured that journey. Falling 2-0 down to England inside two devastating minutes could have ended them. Instead, they fought back twice — first through Quinones, then through Jimenez’s penalty — and forced England into a desperate defensive shell. Against Ecuador, Mexico had ended their knockout curse. Against England, they showed they could push one of the tournament’s strongest sides to the edge. Mexico's Raul Jimenez looks dejected after the match following their elimination from the World Cup at Estadio Azteca. Photo: Reuters The defeat will hurt because the opportunity was real. But the feeling around this Mexico team should last beyond the final whistle. They made their public dream again.

Decisions, VAR and the game’s chaotic middle The match’s decisive middle period was shaped by three big calls: Quansah’s red card, England’s penalty and Mexico’s penalty. Quansah’s dismissal was the clearest. He challenged at speed, lost control and made high contact. He is unlikely to avoid suspension. England’s penalty was also straightforward. Gordon was taken out by Rangel after reacting sharply to the loose ball. Mexico’s penalty was more debatable but technically supportable. Kane tried to clear as Gutierrez challenged. In the old game, that might have been waved away as normal contact. With VAR and forensic replays, those incidents increasingly become penalties.

The officiating did not decide the match alone, but it shaped the rhythm of a wild second half. A chant that raised concern One issue from the stands also stood out. The Mexican football federation had launched a campaign before the tournament encouraging fans to revive the Mexican wave instead of taking part in a damaging chant that has led to repeated fines over the past decade. The homophobic chant had been absent from the opening game at the Azteca, but was heard in Mexico’s match against Czechia and returned here whenever Pickford kicked the ball forward.

Referees have the discretion to pause or suspend matches when such chanting occurs. That did not happen here, despite observers being present at every stadium. It was an uncomfortable note on a night otherwise defined by footballing intensity and emotion. What next for England and Mexico England now head to Miami to face Norway on July 11. The challenge will be different and perhaps even more severe. Haaland has just eliminated Brazil with two late goals and sits among the tournament’s leading scorers. England will need to recover physically and emotionally from this draining night, while also solving their right-back problem after Quansah’s suspension.