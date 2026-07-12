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England vs Norway LIVE SCORE World Cup, QF: Kane vs Haaland for a semis spot; Kickoff at 2:30 AM

From Erling Haaland and Harry Kane's goalscoring exploits to Lionel Messi's pursuit of another World Cup title, tonight's action is packed with storylines.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
FIFA World Cup 2026 QF
FIFA World Cup 2026 QF

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 1:59 AM IST
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals continue with a blockbuster all-European showdown as England take on Norway at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami tonight. With France and Spain already securing their places in the semifinals, the winner of this contest will move one step closer to lifting football's biggest prize and await the victor of Argentina versus Switzerland in the final four.
 
England enters the knockout clash on the back of an entertaining 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16. Thomas Tuchel's side displayed resilience, attacking quality and defensive determination to overcome a spirited Mexican challenge despite facing adversity during the contest. The Three Lions have now won six of their last seven matches and appear to be peaking at the perfect time, although injuries and suspension continue to test the squad's depth.
 
The biggest blow for England is the absence of defender Jarell Quansah, who serves a suspension after his red card in the previous round. There are also concerns over the fitness of a few key players, forcing Tuchel to consider changes in defence against one of the tournament's most dangerous attacking teams.
 
Norway, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the surprise packages of the World Cup. Ståle Solbakken's men produced one of the upsets of the tournament by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in the nation's history. Leading their charge is Erling Haaland, who has already scored seven goals and remains firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.
 
With England's experience meeting Norway's fearless attacking approach, the stage is set for a gripping European contest where the smallest moments could decide who books a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals.
 
 
England vs Norway lineups
 
England XI: Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper); Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke; Harry Kane.  Norway XI: Orjan Nyland (goalkeeper); David Moller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Julian Ryerson; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Andreas Schjelderup, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live telecast: The Quarter-final clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live streaming: The Quarter-final clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.
 

1:59 AM

England vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Tuchel on super striker Kane!

England head coach Thomas Tuchel hailed captain Harry Kane after another influential display, describing the striker as the driving force behind the team's success and praising both his leadership and consistency.
 
Tuchel said Kane continues to make the difference in every game, highlighting his ability to deliver in crucial moments.
 
"We speak about him in every match because he decides all the matches for us," Tuchel said.
 
The England manager also lauded Kane's leadership qualities, saying the skipper leads by example on and off the pitch while enjoying the best spell of his career.
 
"He's our leader, he leads by example. He's in the shape of his life and in the highest peak of his career. He has the mindset of a team player."
 
Tuchel added that Kane's willingness to shoulder responsibility and inspire those around him makes him invaluable to the national team.
 
"He's ready to lead by example and to push everybody, always ready to take responsibility, always ready to perform and help us."
 
The German coach concluded by expressing his admiration for the England captain.
 
"It's a privilege to have him as captain, a privilege to be his coach."

1:44 AM

England vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Haaland the talk of the town!

Ever since Erling Haaland's Norway side knocked out 5-time champions Brazil courtesy of a Haaland masterclass, the striker has been the talk of the town with memes, appreciation post and what not circualting related to the target man for the Vikings this year. He will be a tough pair up for the English defenders tonight who might be seen ganging up on him in order to stop him from doing what he does best on the night.

1:34 AM

England vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Line-ups out!

England XI: Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper); Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, Noni Madueke; Harry Kane.

Norway XI: Orjan Nyland (goalkeeper); David Moller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Julian Ryerson; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Andreas Schjelderup, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth.

1:25 AM

England vs Norway LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 QF: Haaland vs Kane tonight!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash between England and Norway in Miami. With two of the most prolific goalscorers in this World Cup clashing tonight, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the battle of the strikers tonight between Haaland and Kane. Kickoff at 2:30 AM
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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 1:21 AM IST

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