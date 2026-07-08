EU lawmakers demand FIFA probe over Trump call before USA-Belgium match

Dozens of European lawmakers are gathering support to launch an investigation in the European Parliament of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino over his involvement in the decision to permit U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play despite an earlier red card.

Balogun was shown a red card during the U.S. victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on July 1, which normally would make him ineligible to play in team's next game, but FIFA lifted his suspension for a match on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened with Infantino on behalf of the 25-year-old striker.

European Parliament lawmakers Barry Andrews, Lara Wolters and Niels Fuglsang said in a joint statement that FIFAs decision to "change the rule on red card suspensions mid-tournament is a disgrace and a perversion of justice." "Once again, we've seen Infantino and FIFA surrender to the demands of the Trump administration," the statement said.