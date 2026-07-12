Explained: How Embolo's red card against Argentina was both fair and rare

The defending champions, Argentina, kept their title defence alive on Sunday when they edged past Switzerland 3-1 in the fourth and final quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

However, despite the scoreline suggesting a dominant win, La Albiceleste were not spared yet another controversy surrounding their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The incident in focus is the second yellow card, which resulted in a red card, awarded to Switzerland’s centre-forward Breel Embolo in the 72nd minute of the game, leaving the Swiss side a man down for the remainder of the match and allowing Argentina to seize control with the numerical advantage.

What actually happened? The controversy unfolded in the 72nd minute when Switzerland striker Breel Embolo went down following a challenge from Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes. Referee Joao Pinheiro initially cautioned Paredes with a yellow card for what appeared to be a reckless tackle. However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened and advised Pinheiro to review the incident. The Portuguese official watched the replay on the pitchside monitor and determined that Paredes had not committed a foul. Swiss players protest The decision sparked furious protests from the entire Switzerland team, with players surrounding referee Joao Pinheiro in an attempt to overturn the second booking. He subsequently overturned the yellow card shown to the Argentine. Pinheiro then booked Embolo for simulation. Since the Swiss forward had already been cautioned earlier in the match, the second yellow card resulted in his dismissal, leaving Switzerland to play the remainder of the game with 10 men.

Switzerland players protesting against the red card with referee Joao Pinheiro (PIC: Reuters) Embolo, visibly distraught, pleaded with the official before breaking down in tears as he realised he had been sent off. The Swiss striker was eventually escorted off the pitch by his teammates, allowing play to resume. What does the rule state? The decision to caution Embolo for simulation is supported under Law 12 of the IFAB (International Football Association Board) Laws of the Game, which deals with fouls and misconduct. The rule classifies simulation as unsporting behaviour and states that a player must be shown a yellow card if they attempt to deceive the referee by pretending to have been fouled or by feigning an injury.

ALSO READ: Who was Jayden Adams? SA footballer who died after returning from FIFA WC Under Law 12, Section 3 (Disciplinary Action), the IFAB states that a player should be cautioned if they "attempt to deceive the referee, for example by feigning injury or pretending to have been fouled (simulation)." Since Embolo had already been booked earlier in the match, the caution for simulation resulted in a second yellow card and his dismissal. Why did the referee have to book Embolo? The decision to caution Breel Embolo was also a consequence of FIFA's updated "mistaken identity" protocol rather than a fresh disciplinary action after the VAR review.

Initially, referee Joao Pinheiro believed Leandro Paredes had fouled Embolo and showed the Argentina midfielder a yellow card. However, after being advised by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to review the incident, Pinheiro concluded that Paredes had not committed a foul and that Embolo had instead attempted to deceive the referee by simulating contact. Under the updated IFAB Laws of the Game, when VAR determines that a referee has cautioned the wrong player, the original card cannot simply be cancelled. Instead, it must be transferred to the player who actually committed the offence under the "mistaken identity" provision. Since simulation is classified as unsporting behaviour, Embolo became the correct recipient of the yellow card once the review was completed.

The IFAB rule states that when a referee has "clearly penalised the wrong player of either team for the offence in question," the disciplinary sanction remains but is reassigned to the correct player. Because Embolo had already been cautioned earlier in the match, the transferred yellow card became his second booking, resulting in an automatic red card. The same provision had already been applied earlier in the tournament during the group-stage match between the United States and Paraguay. On that occasion, Tim Ream's yellow card was withdrawn after VAR identified Miguel Almirón as the player who had simulated, with the caution subsequently transferred to the Paraguay midfielder.

Referee Joao Pinheiro handing Leandro Paredes yellow card for tackle before VAR intervention (PIC: Reuters) A rare sight in the World Cup While a second yellow card for simulation is justified under the rule book, it is a rare sight during FIFA World Cup matches as referees usually try to remain a little more lenient to keep the game balanced. Notably, Embolo’s booking against Argentina put him in an unwanted piece of FIFA World Cup history. The Swiss striker became only the fourth player to be sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation at the World Cup.

The last player to be dismissed for simulation in a FIFA World Cup match before Embolo was Ghana's Asamoah Gyan against Brazil 20 years ago at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Players receiving a second yellow card for simulation during the FIFA World Cup: Player Country Opponent World Cup Edition Francesco Totti Italy South Korea 2002 (Korea/Japan) Luis Pérez Mexico Portugal 2006 (Germany) Asamoah Gyan Ghana Brazil 2006 (Germany) Breel Embolo Switzerland Argentina 2026 (USA/Canada/Mexico) Argentina's World Cup campaign marked by controversies Even before the quarterfinal, Argentina's World Cup campaign had been marked by several controversial refereeing and VAR decisions that drew criticism from opponents and fuelled debate among fans.

The first major talking point came during the group stage against Jordan, when Argentina were awarded a late penalty following a VAR review for handball, a decision strongly disputed by the Jordanian players. In the Round of 32 against Cape Verde, several refereeing decisions, including a late handball appeal and stoppage-time calls, became the subject of debate among fans and pundits. The controversy intensified in the Round of 16 against Egypt, where VAR ruled out Mostafa Zico's goal for a foul in the build-up before Egypt were also denied a late penalty appeal. Argentina went on to score the winner in stoppage time, prompting the Egyptian Football Association and head coach Wael Riad to publicly question the officiating.