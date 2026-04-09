Why Indian broadcasters hesitant to buy FIFA WC 2026, 2030 media rights?

JioStar front runners so far

JioStar, formed after the merger of Star India and Viacom18, is currently the leading contender, valuing the rights at around $25 million for both editions. Its predecessor, Viacom18, had paid $62 million for the 2022 World Cup. Currency fluctuations, particularly a stronger US dollar, have further increased costs for broadcasters dealing with dollar-denominated rights.

FIFA is facing a major challenge in India as the media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups remain unsold, despite the 2026 tournament kicking off in just a few weeks. The governing body began the sale process in July 2025, initially asking for $100 million, but has now slashed the price to $35 million in a bid to attract buyers. However, even this steep reduction has not been enough to secure a deal.