FIFA finalises China broadcasting deal as 2026 World Cup nears kickoff

China Media Group (CMG), the parent company of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, has secured a major broadcasting agreement with FIFA for the upcoming World Cups, bringing an end to prolonged negotiations just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Under the newly finalised agreement, CMG has obtained exclusive media and sublicensing rights in mainland China for four major FIFA tournaments, the men’s World Cups in 2026 and 2030, along with the Women’s World Cups in 2027 and 2031.

The rights package covers free-to-air television, paid broadcasting, online streaming, and mobile distribution platforms. However, the financial details of the agreement were not officially disclosed.

China remains one of football’s biggest global audiences, with an estimated 200 million fans following the sport despite limited recent success for the men’s national team, which has only qualified for one World Cup back in 2002. FIFA Highlights Importance of Chinese Market FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström welcomed the partnership and highlighted the significance of the Chinese audience in global football. ALSO READ: Manuel Neuer extends Bayern Munich contract by another year at 40 “The Chinese market is of very big importance to the global football community. We know the passion of Chinese football fans and we're very happy and proud of our partnership with CMG to bring the World Cup to all fans in China,” Grafström said in a FIFA statement.

According to Chinese outlet The Paper, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup alone are reportedly valued at around $60 million. Deal Trends Across Chinese Social Media News of the agreement quickly became one of the most-discussed topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo, generating over 27 million views within 45 minutes of the announcement. For previous editions of the World Cup, CCTV had typically finalised broadcasting agreements much earlier and launched extensive promotional campaigns ahead of kickoff. Digital Streaming Expansion Expected Reports suggest CCTV has approached China Mobile’s streaming platform Migu regarding a potential distribution partnership for the 2026 World Cup.

China has increasingly embraced digital streaming for major football events. During the 2018 World Cup, CCTV sublicensed streaming rights to Migu and Alibaba-owned Youku for the first time. In 2022, CMG further expanded distribution by partnering with Migu, Douyin, and regional television broadcasters. India still await a broadcast deal With less than a month remaining before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Indian football fans are still awaiting clarity over the tournament’s official broadcaster in the country. Despite the uncertainty, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) remains optimistic that a television and streaming agreement will be finalised soon. Meanwhile, FIFA recently confirmed that broadcast deals for the 2026 World Cup have now been completed across more than 175 global territories, although negotiations for broadcasting rights in India are still ongoing.