FIFA WC 2026: Check France's full schedule, squad and team preview here

France head into the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup as the top-ranked nation in the world. Even without the validation of the men’s football rankings, the 2018 champions boast an abundance of quality as they pursue a third World Cup title. Missing out from their 2nd consecutive world title last time on penalties against Lionel Messi's Argentina, Les Blues are coming into this edition with another power-packed squad with them.

This edition will also mark the final tournament for coach Didier Deschamps, one of only three men in history to lift the World Cup both as a player (1998) and as a manager (2018). The two-time champions are drawn in Group I alongside African giants Senegal, Erling Haaland’s Norway, and Iraq, who return to the global stage after 40 years. France's Group I in FIFA World Cup 2026

France

Senegal

Norway

Iraq Kylian Mbappé to lead star studded Les Bleus Kylian Mbappé leads France as captain at his third World Cup finals. With 12 goals already to his name, the Real Madrid star is closing in on Miroslav Klose’s all-time record of 16 World Cup goals. He remains the focal point of France’s attack and leadership on the biggest stage. France will not rely on Mbappé alone, as he is supported by a wealth of world-class attacking talent. Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé will operate on the flanks, while Ballon d’Or contender Michael Olise adds further creativity and flair. Notably, the two teammates are set to face each other in the Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern München.

France schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 France schedule Date Match Time (IST) Venue 16/06/26 France vs Senegal 17 June, 00:30 East Rutherford, New Jersey (USA) 22/06/26 France vs Iraq 23 June, 02:30 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA) 26/06/26 Norway vs France 27 June, 00:30 Foxborough, Massachusetts (USA) France's strengths When France comes into the debate, the most reassuring thing about the team is their squad depth. France have a bench strength that is second to none, having world class players waiting on the sidelines to replace any player and produce quality displays whenever the team needs it. For example, the midfield options for the team have N'Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Warren Zaïre-Emery among them, all of which have world class quality and experience in their tanks. Players like Real Madrid's Camavinga and Lyon's Tolisso, who have been part of the France team over the years have had to miss out from the squad as a result. France's weakness Although a weakness on paper, France don't have a world class goalkeeper at the helm with Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser. Although Maignan has played in top clubs like AC Milan, this is the only area where France lacks that extra bit of quality. However, with a defence as good as theirs, there is little room for a major threat at France's goal. France squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Malo Gusto, Maxence Lacroix France’s squad also features exciting young talents set to make their World Cup debuts after winning Olympic silver at Paris 2024. Désiré Doué is among the most in-form youngsters in world football, while Rayan Cherki continues his rise at Manchester City in his debut Premier League season.When France comes into the debate, the most reassuring thing about the team is their squad depth. France have a bench strength that is second to none, having world class players waiting on the sidelines to replace any player and produce quality displays whenever the team needs it.For example, the midfield options for the team have N'Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Warren Zaïre-Emery among them, all of which have world class quality and experience in their tanks.Players like Real Madrid's Camavinga and Lyon's Tolisso, who have been part of the France team over the years have had to miss out from the squad as a result.Although a weakness on paper, France don't have a world class goalkeeper at the helm with Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser. Although Maignan has played in top clubs like AC Milan, this is the only area where France lacks that extra bit of quality. However, with a defence as good as theirs, there is little room for a major threat at France's goal.Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser