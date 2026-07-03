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FIFA WC 2026: Embolo, Ndoye help Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 to enter RO16

Switzerland will play the winner of Friday's RO32 match between Colombia and Ghana in Kansas City

Switzerland players celebrating goal vs Algeria (PIC: Reuters)
Switzerland players celebrating goal vs Algeria (PIC: Reuters)
AP Vancouver
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 3:02 PM IST
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Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye both scored and Switzerland advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Algeria.

Switzerland will play the winner of Friday's match between Colombia and Ghana in Kansas City, Missouri. The round-of-16 game is set for next Tuesday in Vancouver.

Switzerland has not won a knockout-round match since 1938 in France, but in 1954 the team won a playoff game to reach the quarterfinals.

Although the Swiss reached the round of 16 at the past three World Cups, there was a smaller field of 32 teams in each of those tournaments, and they could get no further.

Algeria was eliminated after returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014, when it advanced to the knockout round but fell to eventual champion Germany.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

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