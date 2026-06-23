Fifa WC 2026: France vs Norway match on June 27 to decide Group I toppers

France and Norway have already booked their places in the Round of 32, but Group I is far from settled. When they meet on June 27, the prize will be top spot, momentum, and potentially a kinder route into the knockout stage. Both teams reached six points from their opening two matches, turning their final group fixture into a straight fight for first place. France have taken the lead in the table on goal difference after beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0, while Norway have also been flawless, defeating Iraq 4-1 before edging Senegal 3-2. The expanded Fifa World Cup 2026 format sends the top two teams from each of the 12 groups into the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed sides. That means France and Norway are already safe. Senegal and Iraq, meanwhile, cannot break into the top two and must now chase a third-place finish with enough weight to survive comparison with other groups.

France and Norway set up Group I decider Group I has quickly become a tale of two races. At the top, France and Norway have separated themselves from the rest. At the bottom, Senegal and Iraq have been left fighting for survival through the back door. France, one of the pre-tournament favourites, opened with a 3-1 win over Senegal before surviving a 130-minute weather delay to beat Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in that storm-hit match, helping France reach the knockouts and strengthening his own chase of World Cup scoring history. Norway have been just as effective. Back at the World Cup after 28 years, they began with a 4-1 win over Iraq and then beat Senegal 3-2, with Erling Haaland scoring twice . Their attack has been the most prolific in the group so far, with seven goals from two matches.

The final match between France and Norway will decide who finishes first. FIFA World Cup 2026: Group I points table Rank Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 France 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6 2 Norway 2 2 0 0 7 3 4 6 3 Senegal 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 4 Iraq 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0 Group I results so far Date (IST) Match Result June 17, 2026 France vs Senegal France won 3-1 June 17, 2026 Iraq vs Norway Norway won 4-1 June 23, 2026 France vs Iraq France won 3-0 June 23, 2026 Norway vs Senegal Norway won 3-2

Remaining Group I fixtures Date (IST) Match Time (IST) June 27, 2026 Norway vs France 00:30:00 June 27, 2026 Senegal vs Iraq 00:30:00 Why France vs Norway matters France and Norway are level on points, but France currently lead Group I because of a superior goal difference. A draw would likely be enough for France to finish on top, while Norway need a win to overtake them. The difference between first and second could be significant. Group winners generally expect a more favourable Round of 32 path, though the new 48-team format has made knockout pairings more fluid because eight third-placed teams will also advance. Still, finishing first offers psychological and tactical value: it brings a sense of control in a tournament where bracket combinations can shift quickly.

For France, the match is another test of their title credentials. They have combined control with efficiency, even during a difficult night against Iraq when a severe weather delay stretched the fixture close to four hours. For Norway, the match is a chance to turn a promising return into a statement. Haaland has already imposed himself on the tournament. A win over France would give Norway top spot and confirm that they are more than just a dangerous outsider. Can Senegal or Iraq still qualify? Senegal and Iraq cannot finish in the top two. Both are stuck on zero points with one match left. Even a win in their final fixture would take one of them only to three points. France and Norway are already on six.

Their only possible route is through third place. Under the 2026 format, the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups qualify for the Round of 32. Teams finishing third are ranked across groups, with points, goal difference and goals scored among the key factors used to separate them. That makes the Senegal vs Iraq match more than a consolation fixture. Senegal, with a goal difference of -3, have a slightly better platform than Iraq, who are on -6. A narrow win may not be enough for either team. Given how many third-placed sides in other groups could finish on three or four points, Senegal or Iraq may need a convincing victory and then hope several other third-placed teams finish with inferior records.

A draw would almost certainly end both teams' chances. Senegal's narrow opening Senegal have scored three goals but conceded six. Their 3-2 defeat to Norway kept them competitive on the scoreboard, but the earlier 3-1 loss to France has left them with a damaged goal difference. Their task is simple but demanding: beat Iraq, preferably by a large margin, move to three points, and wait. A big win could lift their goal difference closer to neutral territory, which may be crucial in the third-place table. Anything less would leave them vulnerable to teams from other groups with better records.

Iraq need a major swing Iraq face an even steeper climb. They have conceded seven goals and scored only once across two matches. Defeats by Norway and France have left them needing not only victory over Senegal but a result large enough to repair their goal difference. For Iraq, the route is mathematically alive but realistically narrow. They must beat Senegal, improve their goal difference sharply and hope the third-placed teams from several other groups finish with weaker records. In a 48-team World Cup, that possibility exists, but the margin for error has almost vanished.

Mbappe vs Haaland gives Group I its headline act Beyond the qualification scenarios, France vs Norway carries a broader footballing pull. Mbappe and Haaland are two of the defining forwards of this era, and both have already shaped Group I. Mbappe's brace against Iraq pushed France into the Round of 32 and added another milestone to his World Cup scoring record. Haaland's goals have powered Norway's return after nearly three decades away from the tournament. Their meeting gives the group finale a star-driven edge. France have pedigree, balance and knockout experience. Norway have momentum, directness and a forward capable of altering any contest. The stakes may not involve survival for either side, but they involve status.