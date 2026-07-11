FIFA WC 2026 Golden Ball should go to a goalkeeper, says Subrata Paul

This FIFA World Cup will be remembered not only for the brilliance of attacking superstars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, but also for the extraordinary, match-defining performances of goalkeepers, according to former India captain and legendary custodian Subrata Paul.

Paul, whose professional career spanned nearly two decades and included 84 senior international appearances for India, believes the teams that have reached the business end of the ongoing FIFA World Cup owe much of their success to their goalkeepers.

The former India captain, who played a pivotal role in the country's Nehru Cup triumphs in 2007, 2009 and 2012, said exceptional goalkeeping has been as decisive as the exploits of the tournament's attacking stars.

"This World Cup simply belongs to the goalkeepers. I feel goalkeepers are playing a major role in winning matches, securing clean sheets, and keeping the scores level. This World Cup overall is one of the most exciting in recent years. I wish some goalkeeper (also) wins the Golden Ball (along with the Golden Glove)," Paul, fondly known as 'Indian Spiderman', told PTI. The Golden Ball is awarded by FIFA to the tournament's best overall player, while the Golden Glove honours the goalkeeper judged to have delivered the finest performances throughout the competition. "This World Cup everyone is talking about goalkeepers...they have made several crucial saves. All the teams doing well -- France, Spain, England, Argentina -- have outstanding goalkeepers. There is a saying in football: 'a striker wins the match, but a goalie wins the championship'," said Paul.

Asked to name the goalkeeper who has impressed him the most in the World Cup, he said, "(Spain's) Unai Simon who set a record for most consecutive matches without conceding a goal. Argentina's (Emiliano) Martinez and Belgian Thibaut Courtois are also proven performers. Also, I think Diogo Costa did well for Portugal although they are out of the competition." However, Paul singled out Cape Verde's Vozinha as the goalkeeper who has impressed him the most. "For me the most outstanding goalkeeper has been Vozinha. One of the biggest surprises...his experience, his leadership and match-winning saves. Against Argentina, he made quite a few clean saves and even in the match against Spain which ended in a goalless draw. Everybody is remembering Cape Verde because of him. He was outstanding." The former India skipper pointed out that the overall standard of football has been exceptional, with several emerging nations producing eye-catching performances.

"Every team is tactically very sound. Earlier, it was more about talent and individual brilliance. But in this World Cup, there has been tactical flexibility. A few young players did very well. The new countries have (truly) arrived." He said that modern goalkeepers are very good with their feet, decision-making, positioning, and playing as a super defender as well as an additional attacking player. "It's not only the defenders, the goalkeepers are the first line of (defence)... (in fact)attackers also. Every attack begins from the goalkeepers. Now, goalkeepers are not only shot-stoppers; they are taking part in the attack. Now, most teams start playing from the back.