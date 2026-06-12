Fifa WC 2026: Hwang inspires Korea comeback as Czechs wilt in Group A match

South Korea overcame a stubborn Czech Republic side to claim a 2-1 victory in their opening Group A match of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday, with Hwang In-beom orchestrating a second-half comeback after the Koreans fell behind against the run of play at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

Hwang scored the equaliser and then set up substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu for the winner as South Korea turned a frustrating evening in Guadalajara into a valuable three points.

The result leaves the Koreans level on points with co-hosts Mexico, who defeated South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener earlier in the day.

Son's misses keep contest alive Led by captain Son Heung-min, South Korea dominated possession and created the better chances throughout the contest. The Tottenham Hotspur forward was at the heart of most of the attacking moves but failed to convert several promising opportunities as the Koreans struggled to turn their superiority into goals. The opening half failed to live up to expectations, with both teams unable to break the deadlock. The quality of football left supporters unimpressed and both sides were jeered as they headed into the dressing room at half-time. ALSO READ: Special One returns: Can Jose Mourinho restore Real Madrid's winning DNA? South Korea, ranked 25th in the FIFA rankings, continued to press after the restart against a Czech side ranked 38th and making its first World Cup appearance since 2006.

Czechia strike first Despite spending long periods on the back foot, the Czechs found the breakthrough in the 59th minute. Captain Ladislav Krejci rose highest inside the penalty area to head home from a long throw-in, stunning the Korean supporters and giving the Europeans the lead against the run of play. The goal briefly shifted momentum towards the Czechs, but their advantage lasted only eight minutes. Hwang takes control With South Korea searching for a response, Hwang produced a moment of quality in the 67th minute. The midfielder cleverly sold a dummy inside the box, wrong-footing two Czech defenders before calmly lifting the ball over the goalkeeper to level the scores.

The equaliser injected fresh energy into the Korean attack and set the stage for a dramatic finish. The Czech Republic thought it had restored its lead in the 77th minute when Tomas Soucek headed home from a free-kick. However, celebrations were cut short after the effort was ruled out for offside. The decision proved costly. Less than three minutes later, Hwang again made the difference. Driving down the right flank, he pulled the ball back into the danger area where substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu arrived to fire home from close range and complete the turnaround. Empty seats fail to dampen Korean celebrations

The announced attendance at Guadalajara Stadium was 44,985 in a venue with a capacity of 45,664. However, large sections of empty seats were visible in parts of the stadium, particularly in the middle tiers. Those who did attend witnessed one of the tournament's first comeback victories. South Korea held firm during the closing stages to secure all three points and move alongside Mexico at the top of Group A. The two winners will now meet in Guadalajara next Thursday in what could prove to be a decisive contest in the race for top spot. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic will look to revive its campaign against South Africa in Atlanta.