Fifa WC 2026: Paraguay's Miguel Almiron handed one-game ban after red card

UEFA later issued Prestianni a six-game ban -- three of which were deferred -- for what it described as "discriminatory (i.e. homophobic) conduct." Soccer's rulemaking panel, the International Football Association Board, agreed in April that players can be penalised with a red card if they cover their mouths when verbally confronting another player.
The rule is not mandatory within The Laws of the Game but gives competition organisers like FIFA the option to use it.
On Tuesday, Infantino said he supported the new rule.
"This thing about covering the mouth is for us a very, very important rule," he told SNTV. "It's about respect, it's about the example that we should give.
"If you have nothing to hide, you don't cover your mouth when you speak to somebody. The rules have been made very clear to everyone, everyone knows them, so this is an important element.
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