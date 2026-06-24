Fifa WC 2026: Paraguay's Miguel Almiron handed one-game ban after red card

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron has been given a one-match suspension after he was the first player to be sent off at the World Cup for covering his mouth.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that Almiron will miss Paraguay's final group game against Australia on Thursday. World soccer's governing body said the decision was not subject to appeal.

Almiron made history when he was issued a red card for covering his mouth during a confrontation with Turkey's Mert Mulder late in the first half of Paraguay's 1-0 win last Friday.

Under new rules, players are not allowed to cover their mouths to disguise what they are saying during confrontations, with infringements leading to an instant dismissal.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino pushed for the legislation after a high-profile incident in a Champions League game between Real Madrid and Benfica last season. Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni tried to hide verbal insults toward Madrid's Vinicius Junior. ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup 2026: Croatia stay alive, eliminate Panama With 1-0 win UEFA later issued Prestianni a six-game ban -- three of which were deferred -- for what it described as "discriminatory (i.e. homophobic) conduct." Soccer's rulemaking panel, the International Football Association Board, agreed in April that players can be penalised with a red card if they cover their mouths when verbally confronting another player.