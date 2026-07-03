FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Argentina vs Cabo Verde live match time (IST), streaming

Defending champions Argentina will begin the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against one of the tournament's biggest surprise packages when they face Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

Lionel Scaloni's side cruised through Group J with three wins from three matches and now start their title defence in earnest. Cabo Verde, meanwhile, defied expectations by progressing from a group featuring Spain and Uruguay without losing a match, setting up the biggest game in the nation's football history as they chase one of the greatest World Cup upsets.

Argentina look to avoid complacency

Argentina enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, boasting a squad packed with world-class talent led by captain Lionel Messi. The reigning champions defeated Algeria, Austria and Jordan in the group stage, scoring eight goals while conceding only one.

Scaloni has urged his players not to underestimate Cabo Verde despite the gulf in reputation between the two teams. Argentina had expected to meet either Spain or Uruguay in the knockout stage, but the African side's resilient performances changed that script. With Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez available, Argentina possess quality across every department. Their experience in knockout football and ability to control possession make them one of the strongest contenders to retain the title. Cabo Verde's biggest challenge Cabo Verde have already exceeded expectations by reaching the Round of 32 for the first time. They remain unbeaten after holding Spain and Saudi Arabia to goalless draws before earning a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Coach Bubista believes his side belongs on this stage and insists qualification was earned on merit rather than fortune. Cabo Verde will rely on a disciplined defensive structure that conceded only two goals during the group stage while looking to threaten from set-pieces and quick counter-attacks. ALSO READ: Balogun's red card sparks debate as World Cup refereeing faces criticism Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, captain Ryan Mendes and defender Logan Costa are expected to play key roles as the island nation attempts to frustrate Argentina. Keeping Messi quiet will be central to their game plan, although Bubista stressed that stopping Argentina requires containing the entire team rather than focusing solely on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Argentina’s run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far: Date Stage Opponent Result 17 Jun Group J Algeria Argentina won 3-0 22 Jun Group J Austria Argentina won 2-0 28 Jun Group J Jordan Argentina won 3-1 Cabo Verde’s run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far: Date Stage Opponent Result 15 Jun Group H Spain Draw 0-0 22 Jun Group H Uruguay Draw 2-2 27 Jun Group H Saudi Arabia Draw 0-0 Who will the winner of the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match play in the round of 16? The winner of the Argentina and Cabo Verde round-of-32 match will take on the winner of the Australia vs Egypt match, which is set to take place earlier on Friday, July 3, at 11:30 PM IST, in the round of 16.

Colombia vs Ghana to conclude round-of-32 action? The round-of-32 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude on Saturday, as after the Argentina vs Cabo Verde game, Colombia will take on Ghana at Kansas City Stadium in the last round-of-32 match. The winner of the game will take on Switzerland, who beat Algeria 2-0 in their round-of-32 game on Friday. FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Cabo Verde predicted starting 11 Argentina starting 11 (probable): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Martinez Cabo Verde starting 11 (probable): Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Cabral; Pina, D. Duarte, Monteiro; Mendes, Livramento, W. Semedo

Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Head-to-head numbers Argentina will be facing Cabo Verde for the first time when the two sides take the field on Saturday for the round-of-32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Cabo Verde full squads Argentina full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Juan Musso, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Leandro Paredes, Lisandro Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Giovani Lo Celso, Geronimo Rulli, Cristian Romero, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, Jose Manuel Lopez, Lautaro Martinez, Emiliano Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina

Cabo Verde full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Vozinha, Stopira, Diney, Pico, Logan Costa, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Joao Paulo, Gilson Benchimol, Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues, Marcio Rosa, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Yannick Semedo, Willy Semedo, Telmo Arcanjo, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Nuno da Costa, Steven Moreira, CJ dos Santos, Wagner Pina, Kelvin Pires, Helio Varela FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina vs Cabo Verde RO32: Live streaming and live telecast details When will the Argentina vs Cabo Verde round-of-32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 take place? The round-of-32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Argentina and Cabo Verde will take place on Saturday, July 4.

What time will the Argentina vs Cabo Verde round-of-32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin? The round-of-32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Argentina and Cabo Verde will begin at 3:30 AM IST (July 4). What will be the venue for the Argentina vs Cabo Verde round-of-32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026? Hard Rock Stadium in Maimi will host the round-of-32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Argentina and Cabo Verde on July 4. Where to watch the live broadcast of the Argentina vs Cabo Verde round-of-32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?