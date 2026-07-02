FIFA WC 2026 RO32 today's schedule, live timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage gathers further momentum on July 2 with three fascinating Round of 32 encounters featuring former world champions, European heavyweights and ambitious underdogs battling to keep their title dreams alive. The day's action begins with an intriguing all-European clash as the Netherlands face Sweden, before Germany lock horns with an in-form Ivory Coast side in what promises to be one of the standout ties of the round.

Later in the day, the United States meet Turkey in a contest that could prove to be one of the most evenly matched fixtures of the knockout stage. With no second chances from this point onward, every mistake could prove fatal and every moment of brilliance could define a nation's campaign. As the race to reach the last 16 intensifies, fans can expect high-quality football, tactical battles and plenty of drama as the pressure of knockout football takes centre stage at the biggest sporting event in the world.

Spain vs Austria Spain and Austria meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 on Thursday at SoFi Stadium, with Luis de la Fuente's side entering as favourites. Although Spain topped their group without conceding a goal, their campaign has lacked its usual attacking fluency, beginning with a goalless draw against Cabo Verde before edging Uruguay 1-0. Austria, meanwhile, arrive full of belief after a dramatic 3-3 draw with Algeria, where Saša Kalajdžić's stoppage-time equaliser secured qualification. ALSO READ: The mastermind behind France's machine: Deschamps eyes perfect WC farewell Ralf Rangnick's high-pressing side will look to trouble Spain, but La Roja's technical quality, led by Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal, should prove decisive. Spain are unbeaten in regulation time in their last 33 matches and have kept 10 clean sheets in their previous 13 games.

Portugal vs Croatia Portugal enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 looking to improve their performances when they face Croatia on Thursday in Toronto. Roberto Martínez's side remained unbeaten in the group stage but finished second after draws against DR Congo and Colombia, despite a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo. That outcome has handed Portugal a tougher knockout tie against an experienced Croatian team that recovered from an opening defeat to England by winning its next two matches. Croatia's tournament pedigree makes them dangerous opponents, but Portugal possess greater squad depth and attacking quality. With stars across midfield and attack, the Seleção are favourites, although they are yet to hit top form. Expect a closely fought contest with Portugal narrowly edging through.

Switzerland vs Algeria Switzerland take on Algeria in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 on Thursday at BC Place, with a place in the quarter-finals within reach. Murat Yakin's side recovered from an opening draw against Qatar to top Group B after victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada. Algeria, meanwhile, qualified as one of the best third-placed teams following a win over Jordan and a dramatic 3-3 draw against Austria. FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32 July 3 matches Round of 32 Match Date (IST) Time (IST) Spain vs Austria 03/07/26 00:30:00 Portugal vs Croatia 03/07/26 04:30:00 Switzerland vs Algeria 03/07/26 08:30:00 While neither side is considered among the tournament favourites, the favourable draw offers both a genuine opportunity to reach the last eight. Switzerland's greater experience in knockout football and improved attacking form, led by Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas, give them the edge. Algeria's defensive vulnerabilities could prove costly against a confident Swiss outfit.

FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32: July 2 matches live streaming and telecast details Which two teams will feature in the first Round of 32 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 2? The Spain and Austria will meet in the opening Round of 32 fixture on July 2 at 12:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the second Round of 32 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 2? Portugal vs Croatia in the second knockout match of the day at 5:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third Round of 32 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 2?