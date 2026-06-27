FIFA WC 2026 third-placed teams: Final-day scenarios for Round of 32 spots

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 has reached its decisive stage, with only three qualification spots among the best third-placed teams still up for grabs, apart from the 12 automatic qualification places for group winners and runners-up.

Five teams have already secured their knockout berths as the best third-placed teams, while Uruguay have become the first side to be eliminated from the race from the same position following their 0-1 loss to Spain.

With nine of the 12 groups completed and the final set of group-stage matches set to take place on Sunday, every goal, point and tiebreaker could prove decisive.

As of now, Iran and South Korea have finished their campaigns and must now wait on results elsewhere, while Croatia, Algeria and DR Congo still have the opportunity to secure qualification with one final group-stage match.

Scotland, meanwhile, remain mathematically alive but require a remarkable sequence of results to sneak into the last 32.

Here's a look at the latest third-placed standings, the qualification scenarios for every contender, and what is at stake on the final day of the group stage.

Here's how the race for the best third-placed teams currently stands.

Current best third-placed team rankings

Rank Team P GD GF Status 1 Sweden 4 0 7 Qualified 2 Ecuador 4 0 2 Qualified 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 -1 5 Qualified 4 Paraguay 4 -2 2 Qualified 5 Senegal 3 2 8 Qualified 6 Iran 3 0 3 Waiting 7 Croatia* 3 -1 3 One match left 8 South Korea 3 -1 2 Waiting 9 Algeria* 3 -2 2 One match left 10 Scotland 3 -3 1 Still alive 11 Uruguay 2 -1 3 Eliminated 12 DR Congo* 1 -1 1 One match left *- One match still left to play

How are the best third-placed teams ranked?

Unlike previous editions of the World Cup, the expanded 48-team tournament sends 32 teams into the knockout stage. That includes the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed sides.

If two or more third-placed teams finish level on points, they are separated using the following tiebreakers:

Points

Goal difference

Goals scored

Fair play score

FIFA World Ranking

These tiebreakers explain why South Korea currently sit above Algeria despite both teams having three points. South Korea have a superior goal difference (-1 compared to Algeria's -2), while Croatia remain above South Korea because both have a goal difference of -1 but Croatia have scored three goals compared to South Korea's two.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 June 28 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming With three groups still to finish, every goal scored or conceded could yet reshape the final rankings.

Which teams have already qualified?

Although three groups are yet to conclude, five teams have already done enough to guarantee a place in the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Sweden

Sweden top the third-place rankings after collecting four points with a goal difference of zero and seven goals scored. Their superior record guarantees qualification regardless of results elsewhere.

Ecuador

Ecuador also finished on four points with a goal difference of zero. Although they trail Sweden on goals scored, they too are assured of progressing.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina's four-point tally is sufficient to secure a knockout berth despite a goal difference of -1.

Paraguay

Paraguay occupy fourth among the third-placed teams with four points. There are not enough remaining fixtures for them to fall outside the top eight.

Senegal

Senegal are the highest-ranked team on three points thanks to a healthy goal difference of +2. That cushion is enough to guarantee qualification irrespective of the remaining results.

Which teams are already eliminated?

Uruguay

Uruguay's campaign is over despite finishing third in their group rankings The South Americans finished third in Group H with two points from three matches, leaving them unable to climb into the top eight regardless of what happens in the remaining six group-stage fixtures.

Teams still in contention

Five teams are battling for the final three knockout spots.

Iran

Iran have already completed their campaign after drawing all three group-stage matches.

Their three points and goal difference of zero currently place them sixth among the third-placed teams, meaning qualification remains in their own hands only through results elsewhere.

Iran will be closely following Croatia, Algeria and DR Congo, hoping no more than two of those sides finish above them.

South Korea

South Korea currently occupy eighth and the final qualification position. Having completed all three matches, the Koreans cannot improve their tally of three points and a goal difference of -1.

Instead, they must hope Croatia, Algeria and DR Congo fail to produce the results required to push them out of the top eight.

Croatia

Croatia arguably have the clearest path among the remaining contenders. A win over Ghana on Sunday would guarantee qualification, while a draw should also keep Zlatko Dalić's side comfortably inside the top eight.

Even defeat may not necessarily eliminate Croatia. However, the margin could prove decisive. A one or two-goal defeat would still leave Croatia above Scotland, but losing by three goals or more would see their goal difference worsen sufficiently for Scotland to overtake them.

Algeria