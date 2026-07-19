FIFA WC half-time show: Full list of performers, timings, live streaming

The latest edition of football's biggest event, i.e., the FIFA World Cup 2026, is all set to conclude today at MetLife Stadium in New York, with defending champions Argentina taking on European champions Spain in the final.

While the two teams will be chasing the chance to call themselves the world champions of football for the next four years, the match will also be historic in a unique way, as for the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final will feature a half-time show.

A proposed 11-minute show has been announced by FIFA, which includes many big names from the music industry. But who will we actually get to see at the half-time show and what can fans expect from it? Take a look.

Shakira, Madonna to headline the half-time show Leading the inaugural FIFA World Cup final half-time show are global music icons Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, who will co-headline the performance before an audience of more than 80,000 fans at the stadium and billions watching worldwide. Joining them are Nigerian Grammy-winning star Burna Boy, acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and New York's PS22 Chorus, which will perform alongside members of Coldplay. FIFA has also confirmed appearances by characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, reinforcing the show's focus on children's education and social impact. The diverse line-up has been selected to represent different cultures and generations, making it one of the biggest musical collaborations ever seen at a sporting event.

Full list of performers at FIFA World Cup 2026 final half-time show: Performer/Act Category Shakira Singer (Headliner) Madonna Singer (Headliner) Justin Bieber Singer (Headliner) BTS K-pop group (Headliner) Burna Boy Singer/Rapper Gustavo Dudamel Orchestra conductor New York Philharmonic Symphony orchestra Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Symphony orchestra PS22 Chorus Children's choir Coldplay Rock band (special collaboration) Ghetto Kids Dance troupe Emmanuel Kelly Singer Kermit the Frog Muppet character Miss Piggy Muppet character Sesame Street & The Muppets ensemble Special guest characters What fans can expect from the half-time show Unlike the elaborate Super Bowl performances that often last nearly 30 minutes, FIFA has designed a compact spectacle to ensure the flow of the match is not disrupted. Each headline act is expected to perform a short medley of around two minutes, with rapid stage transitions allowing the entire production to fit within the allotted time.

ALSO READ: Messi retirement loading? Leo's emotional post before Argentina-Spain final The show will blend live music, choreography, large-scale visuals and special effects while keeping the pitch protected throughout the performance. The event also carries a charitable purpose, with FIFA donating $1 from every World Cup ticket sold to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to improve access to education and football for children around the world. Chris Martin overseeing the historic production Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been entrusted with curating the first-ever FIFA World Cup final half-time show in collaboration with Global Citizen. Martin has described the event as being "all about togetherness", with music serving as a bridge between cultures on football's biggest stage.

The production is being delivered by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, the company behind several major global entertainment events. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called the show a landmark moment that combines football, music and social impact, saying it is designed to leave a legacy that extends well beyond the final whistle. FIFA World Cup 2026 half-time show: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 final take place? The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place on Monday, July 20, from 12:30 am IST between Argentina and Spain.

At what time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 final half-time show take place? The half-time show of the FIFA World Cup final will take place after the first half of the match, which means it will begin only after 1:15 am IST on Monday. How long will the FIFA World Cup 2026 final half-time show be? According to FIFA, the half-time show at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final will last around 11 minutes. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final half-time show in India? The live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final half-time show will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.