Fifa WC: Mexico end 40-year knockout drought, beat Ecuador 2-0 to enter R16

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored goals in a nine-minute span in the first half and Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 to break a 40-year drought without a win in the knockout stage and progressed to the World Cup round of 16.

Quinones opened the scoring in the 22nd minute while Jimenez added a strike in the 31st minute for the Mexicans, who had not won a knockout-stage match since defeating Bulgaria in the round of 16 when they hosted the tournament in 1986.

Mexico subsequently lost seven consecutive times at that same stage in the 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.