FIFA WC RO16 round-up: Ronaldo, Neymar retire; Messi's record run continues

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 lived up to its billing, producing a mix of shock results, emotional farewells and dramatic finishes across eight knockout matches. Morocco continued their brilliant run by dispatching co-hosts Canada, while Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil to end Neymar’s dream of lifting football’s biggest prize. Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career also came to an end after Portugal's narrow defeat to Spain, marking the close of another legendary chapter in international football. Elsewhere, France overcame a stubborn Paraguay, England survived a spirited Mexican challenge, Belgium ended co-hosts USA’s campaign and Argentina produced a late comeback against Egypt with Lionel Messi at the heart of the fightback.

Switzerland completed the quarter-final line-up after prevailing in the Round of 16's first and only penalty shootout, setting up four blockbuster last-eight clashes. But how did each of the Round of 16 matches pan out? This is how: Morocco's impressive run continues Morocco’s fairy-tale campaign gathered further momentum as the Atlas Lions produced another disciplined display to beat co-hosts Canada 3-0 and become the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals. Canada enjoyed vocal home support and looked to take the initiative early, but Morocco’s compact defensive shape frustrated the hosts before they struck with ruthless efficiency. Azzedine Ounahi broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, rewarding Morocco’s patient build-up play after a tightly contested first half.

Canada pushed numbers forward in search of an equaliser, only to leave gaps at the back. Ounahi capitalised again in the 82nd minute with his second goal of the night before Soufiane Rahimi sealed the victory in stoppage time, finding the net in the 90+8th minute. The convincing win extended Morocco’s remarkable run in the tournament and set up a quarter-final meeting with France as Walid Regragui’s side moved another step closer to history. France survive Paraguay's physical challenge France needed both patience and composure to overcome a determined Paraguay outfit that made life difficult for the 2018 world champions throughout the contest. Paraguay disrupted France’s rhythm with an aggressive pressing game and physical challenges, forcing Didier Deschamps' men into a cagey battle rather than the free-flowing football they usually prefer.

Despite dominating possession, France found it difficult to create clear-cut chances as Paraguay defended in numbers and remained organised. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 70th minute when captain Kylian Mbappe found space inside the penalty area and clinically converted the game’s only goal. France then managed the closing stages professionally, denying Paraguay any route back into the contest. The narrow victory kept Les Bleus’ hopes of another World Cup crown alive and booked a fascinating quarter-final showdown against the tournament's surprise package, Morocco. Haaland ends Brazil's sixth trophy dream One of the biggest upsets of the Round of 16 came in New Jersey as Norway eliminated five-time champions Brazil with a dramatic 2-1 victory. Brazil dominated possession and created the better opportunities for much of the contest but repeatedly failed to convert their chances.

Norway remained compact defensively and waited patiently for openings before Erling Haaland changed the game in spectacular fashion. The Manchester City striker broke the deadlock in the 79th minute before adding his second in the 90th minute to leave Brazil on the brink of elimination. Neymar reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 90+10th minute after Brazil were awarded a late spot-kick, but there was little time left to complete the comeback. The defeat ended Brazil's hopes of a record-extending sixth World Cup title, while Neymar confirmed after the match that this had been his final appearance for the national team. Norway, meanwhile, marched into the quarter-finals brimming with confidence.

Bellingham powers England to quarters England overcame a resilient Mexico side 3-2 in one of the most entertaining matches of the Round of 16 to keep their World Cup ambitions intact. Jude Bellingham produced a sensational first-half display, scoring twice in the space of two minutes to hand England a commanding advantage with goals in the 36th and 38th minutes. Mexico responded before the break through Julián Quiñones in the 42nd minute to keep the contest alive, before Harry Kane calmly converted a penalty on the hour mark to make it 3-1. Mexico refused to surrender and Raúl Jiménez converted a penalty in the 69th minute, ensuring a nervy finish for Gareth Southgate's side. England ultimately held firm to progress into the last eight, where they will face giant-killers Norway in what promises to be a fascinating quarter-final encounter.

Heartbreak for Ronaldo as Spain march on One of football’s greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup appearance ended in heartbreak as Spain snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory over Portugal to secure a place in the quarter-finals. The Iberian rivals cancelled each other out for much of the contest, with both teams producing disciplined defensive displays and limiting clear-cut opportunities. Portugal came close on several occasions but lacked the finishing touch, while Spain remained patient despite prolonged spells without creating a breakthrough. Just when extra time appeared inevitable, substitute Mikel Merino emerged as the hero, scoring in the first minute of stoppage time (90+1') to break Portuguese hearts. The late strike ended Ronaldo's dream of lifting the World Cup, bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers in football history.

Spain, meanwhile, marched into the last eight, where they will meet an in-form Belgium side in one of the standout quarter-final clashes. Belgium knock the hosts out In one of the most talked-about games before kick-off, Belgium produced one of the most commanding displays of the Round of 16, brushing aside co-hosts USA 4-1 to prove their credentials as genuine title contenders. The visitors made a blistering start, with Charles De Ketelaere opening the scoring in the ninth minute before doubling Belgium's advantage in the 33rd after Malik Tillman had briefly restored parity for the hosts with a well-taken goal in the 31st minute.

Belgium continued to dominate possession and dictate the tempo after the interval, and Hans Vanaken effectively ended the contest with a composed finish in the 57th minute. The United States searched for a route back into the game but struggled to breach Belgium's organised defence. Romelu Lukaku added the finishing touch deep into stoppage time, scoring in the 90+3rd minute to complete a convincing 4-1 victory that brought the home nation's World Cup campaign to an end and sent Belgium into a heavyweight quarter-final against Spain. Despite a thrilling display of football by Belgium, the game will be remembered for the controversy surrounding USA's Balogun, whose red card in the round of 32 game was revoked a day before the Belgium clash, causing a major uproar in the football world, with many accusing FIFA president Gianni Infantino of rigging the tournament.

ALSO READ: Atlanta chaos fallout: Egypt cries foul over refereeing, pro-Messi bias Argentina's great escape vs Egypt Defending champions Argentina produced one of the most remarkable comebacks of the tournament, overturning a two-goal deficit to defeat Egypt 3-2 and keep their title defence alive. Egypt stunned Lionel Scaloni's side early as Yasser Ibrahim gave them the lead in the 15th minute before Mostafa Ziko doubled the advantage in the 67th, leaving Argentina staring at a shock exit. With time running out, the holders finally sparked into life. Defender Cristian Romero pulled one back in the 79th minute, shifting the momentum firmly in Argentina's favour. Four minutes later, Lionel Messi delivered yet another decisive moment on the World Cup stage, levelling the contest in the 83rd minute and extending his extraordinary scoring run in the tournament.

Egypt were unable to withstand the relentless pressure, and Enzo Fernández completed the turnaround with a dramatic winner in the 90+3rd minute, sealing Argentina's place in the quarter-finals against Switzerland. Switzerland survive game of patience The final Round of 16 fixture proved to be the tightest contest of the knockout stage, with Switzerland and Colombia unable to find a breakthrough across 120 minutes before the Swiss prevailed 4-3 in the tournament's first penalty shootout. Both teams defended resolutely and created only a handful of meaningful chances in a tense tactical battle where neither side was willing to overcommit. Switzerland struck first in the shootout through Granit Xhaka before Juan Fernando Quintero responded for Colombia. Zeki Amdouni converted his effort, but Davinson Sánchez missed to hand Switzerland an early advantage. Manuel Akanji then failed to capitalise after missing his kick, allowing Jáminton Campaz to level the contest. Cedric Itten restored Switzerland's lead before Cucho Hernández missed under pressure.