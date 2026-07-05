FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil look to end Norway's dream run in New Jersey

Brazil's quest to end a 24-year FIFA World Cup drought enters its biggest test yet when Carlo Ancelotti's side faces Erling Haaland's Norway in a fascinating Round of 16 encounter at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

On one side is the five-time world champion, gradually growing into the tournament under one of football's most decorated managers. On the other is a fearless Norway side that has already proven it can trouble elite opposition, powered by arguably the world's most prolific striker.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, this promises to be one of the most intriguing tactical battles of the knockout stage.

Brazil finding rhythm at the right time Brazil has not always looked flawless, but it has consistently found solutions. The Selecao topped Group C after drawing with Morocco before beating Haiti and Scotland comfortably. Their biggest examination came against Japan in the Round of 32, where Gabriel Martinelli's dramatic 95th-minute winner rescued a 2-1 victory after Brazil had been pushed to the limit. That late win highlighted both Brazil's strengths and vulnerabilities. While Ancelotti's side possesses enormous attacking quality, defensive transitions remain an area opponents can exploit. The biggest positive has been Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid winger has scored in every group-stage game and continues to be Brazil's most dangerous attacking outlet.

Norway arrive with confidence and firepower Norway's World Cup campaign has been one of the tournament's most entertaining. After resting several first-team players in a heavy defeat to France, Ståle Solbakken's side bounced back impressively by defeating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32 through goals from Antonio Nusa and Erling Haaland. Their matches have produced goals consistently, but unlike previous tournaments, Norway now appears capable of balancing attacking ambition with defensive resilience. Everything, however, still revolves around Haaland. The Manchester City striker already has five goals in the tournament and boasts an astonishing international record of 60 goals in just 53 appearances. Few defenders know him better than Brazil centre-back Gabriel Magalhães after their numerous Premier League battles.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC: Mbappe delivers as France pass their toughest tactical test yet That duel could decide the game. Key tactical battle: Vinicius vs Norway's defensive block Brazil's attack naturally flows through Vinicius Junior. Operating from the left, he constantly isolates full-backs before driving inside at pace. Norway must decide whether to double up on him or allow him one-on-one opportunities—both options carry risks. If Norway commits extra defenders towards Vinicius, spaces will open centrally for Matheus Cunha, Endrick or Rayan. Should they leave Vinicius isolated, Brazil's biggest weapon becomes almost impossible to contain. Stopping Vinicius without compromising defensive shape will be Solbakken's biggest tactical challenge.

Can Norway exploit Brazil's transition defence? Brazil has looked vulnerable whenever opponents have attacked quickly after turnovers. Against Japan, they struggled whenever the midfield lost possession high up the pitch. Norway possesses exactly the players capable of exploiting those moments. Martin Ødegaard will dictate transitions from midfield, Antonio Nusa provides explosive pace from wide areas, while Alexander Sørloth offers physical presence alongside Haaland. If Brazil's full-backs push too aggressively, Norway could repeatedly attack the spaces behind them. Midfield control may decide everything Brazil's midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Danilo provides experience, positional discipline and control.

Casemiro will largely operate as the shield in front of the defence, while Guimarães is expected to dictate possession and progress play through midfield. Norway counters with a technically gifted trio led by Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard alongside Patrick Berg and Sander Berge. The battle between Guimarães and Ødegaard for territorial control could determine which side dictates the tempo. If Brazil dominates possession, Norway may spend long periods defending deep. If Ødegaard escapes Brazil's midfield press, Norway will generate dangerous transitions. The Neymar question continues One of Brazil's biggest storylines remains Neymar. The veteran forward has played only limited minutes throughout the tournament because of lingering fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Endrick continues to grow into the competition and appears increasingly trusted by Ancelotti. Whether Brazil continues backing youth or turns towards Neymar's experience later in the knockout rounds remains one of the tournament's biggest talking points. Set pieces could become decisive Knockout football often turns on fine margins. Brazil possesses aerial threats in Gabriel, Marquinhos and Casemiro, while Bruno Guimarães has already created four assists in the tournament. Norway, meanwhile, has the physicality of Haaland, Sørloth, Ajer and Heggem to attack dead-ball situations. Given both teams' height and physical presence, corners and free-kicks could prove crucial.

Players to watch Vinicius Junior (Brazil): Brazil's most consistent attacking performer with goals in every group-stage match. Erling Haaland (Norway): Five goals already and always one chance away from changing the game. Martin Ødegaard (Norway): Norway's creative heartbeat and the man responsible for supplying Haaland. Bruno Guimarães (Brazil): Leads the tournament with four assists and controls Brazil's midfield rhythm. What history says Brazil has won the World Cup five times but has not lifted the trophy since 2002. Norway, meanwhile, is chasing one of the biggest results in its footballing history. The nations have met only once previously, a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in 2006, making this their first-ever competitive meeting.