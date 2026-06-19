FIFA World Cup 2026: Canada beat 9-men Qatar 6-0 to register first ever win

Canada produced a stunning performance in front of their home supporters in Vancouver, crushing Qatar 6-0 to register the first men's FIFA World Cup victory in the nation's history and take a huge step towards the knockout stages.

After being held to a draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening fixture, Jesse Marsch's side responded emphatically with an attacking display that overwhelmed the reigning Asian champions from start to finish. Canada attacking from the get go

The Canadians set the tone early, pressing aggressively and forcing Qatar onto the back foot from the opening whistle. Their dominance was rewarded in the 16th minute when Cyle Larin opened the scoring, finishing confidently to ignite celebrations around the stadium.

ALSO READ: South Africa keeps World Cup hopes alive with 1-1 draw against Czechia Canada continued to create chances at will, and Jonathan David bounced back brilliantly after a disappointing outing in the opener. The Lille striker struck twice before halftime, showcasing his composure in front of goal to send Canada into the break with a commanding 3-0 advantage. Any hopes of a Qatari comeback disappeared shortly after the restart. Nathan Saliba produced one of the moments of the match with a superb free-kick that flew into the net to make it 4-0. Canada's relentless pressure then forced further problems for Qatar, who conceded an own goal to extend the lead to five.