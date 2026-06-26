FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador through to Ro32, beat heavyweights Germany 2-1
Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.AP East Rutherford (US)
Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.
Germany, which clinched first place in Group E with victories in its first two games, went ahead on Leroy Sane's second-minute goal. Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute.
Plata scored after a corner kick was nodded on by Kevin Rodriguez. Neuer, the 40-year-old Germany goalkeeper who came out of international retirement for the World Cup, was about the grasp the ball when Plata raised his left foot and with a toe put the ball into the net.
Ecuador finished third in the group with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, the first since a round of 16 game in 2002.
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