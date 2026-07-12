FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden boot race: Mbappe and Messi go neck and neck

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 entering its decisive knockout phase, the battle for the Golden Boot has become one of the biggest individual storylines of the tournament. As teams fight for a place in the semifinals and beyond, several of the world's top attackers remain in contention for the prestigious scoring award.

Only three knockout rounds remain before a new world champion is crowned, but the race for the tournament's leading goalscorer is still wide open. Seven players currently occupying the top 10 positions in the Golden Boot standings are still alive in the competition, giving them the opportunity to climb the rankings with crucial goals in the latter stages.

According to FIFA's rules, if players finish the tournament level on goals, assists will be used as the first tiebreaker. If they remain equal, the player with fewer minutes played will be ranked higher. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 QF today's matches, live timings (IST), streaming France superstar Kylian Mbappe currently sits at the top of the leaderboard with eight goals and three assists, showcasing his consistency on the biggest stage. However, defending champion Lionel Messi and Norway's prolific striker Erling Haaland remain close behind and will be eager to overtake the French forward as the World Cup reaches its climax. The race for the Golden Boot promises to deliver more drama alongside the fight for the trophy itself.