FIFA WC 2026 Group A: South Korea, Mexico in focus in group of underdogs

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will get underway on June 11 when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Joined by South Korea and Czechia in Group A, Mexico will be hoping home support can propel them into the knockout rounds.

While Mexico and South Korea start as the favourites on paper, Group A lacks a traditional global heavyweight. Czechia arrive with one of Europe's most in-form strikers in Patrik Schick, while South Africa have steadily improved under Hugo Broos and will believe the expanded 48-team format offers a realistic path to the knockout stage.

With all four teams carrying genuine ambitions of progression, Group A could emerge as one of the most competitive groups of the tournament. FIFA WC 2026 Group A: Teams South Korea

Mexico

South Africa

Czechia FIFA WC 2026 Group A: Team analysis South Korea South Korea enter the tournament on the back of an unbeaten qualification campaign and are appearing in their 11th consecutive World Cup, highlighting their consistency on the global stage. Head coach Hong Myung-bo has assembled a squad blending experienced stars with emerging talent, giving the Taeguk Warriors balance across the pitch. Captain Son Heung-min remains the focal point of the attack and will likely be playing in his final World Cup. Behind him, Lee Kang-in has developed into one of Asia's most creative midfielders, while Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae provides leadership and defensive solidity. South Korea's pace in transition and ability to control possession make them one of the strongest sides in the group. However, they will need to overcome a poor record away from home, having never advanced beyond the last 16 at a World Cup outside their historic 2002 semi-final run.

South Korea full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Han-beom, Lee Gi-hyeok, Kim Min-jae, Kim Tae-hyeon, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Paik Seung-ho, Cho Gue-sung, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Song Bum-keun, Lee Tae-seok, Cho Wi-je, Kim Moon-hwan, Park Jin-seob, Bae Jun-ho, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Lee Kang-in, Yang Hyun-jun, Jo Hyeon-woo, Seol Young-woo, Jens Castrop, Kim Jin-gyu, Eom Ji-sung, Lee Dong-gyeong. Mexico Mexico is hosting the World Cup for a record third time. El Tri have historically played their best football on home soil, reaching the quarter-finals in both 1970 and 1986, and expectations will be high once again.

Javier Aguirre returns for a third stint as manager and brings a wealth of tournament experience. Captain Edson Alvarez provides stability to midfield, while striker Santiago Gimenez will be tasked with converting chances. The squad also includes experienced internationals such as Raul Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa and Luis Romo, alongside younger talents like Gilberto Mora and Obed Vargas. Mexico full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Alvaro Fidalgo, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega, Santiago Gimenez, Carlos Acevedo, Armando Gonzalez, Israel Reyes, Julian Quinones, Orbelin Pineda, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, Mateo Chavez, Cesar Huerta, Guillermo Martinez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Chavez, Roberto Alvarado, Brian Gutierrez, Guillermo Ochoa. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Rising costs, travel hurdles leave fan bases hanging Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Alvaro Fidalgo, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega, Santiago Gimenez, Carlos Acevedo, Armando Gonzalez, Israel Reyes, Julian Quinones, Orbelin Pineda, Obed Vargas, Gilberto Mora, Mateo Chavez, Cesar Huerta, Guillermo Martinez, Jesus Gallardo, Luis Chavez, Roberto Alvarado, Brian Gutierrez, Guillermo Ochoa.

South Africa South Africa return to the World Cup eager to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Under Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana have developed into a disciplined and organised side capable of frustrating more fancied opponents. Captain Ronwen Williams remains one of Africa's top goalkeepers, while attacker Oswin Appollis has emerged as a key threat following an impressive qualification campaign. Teenage defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is another exciting prospect who has quickly become one of the country's most highly rated players. South Africa may not possess the star power of some rivals, but their defensive structure and athleticism make them a potent force.

South Africa full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Ronwen Williams, Thabang Matuludi, Khulumani Ndamane, Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Aubrey Modiba, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Sphephelo Sithole, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Iqraam Rayners, Sipho Chaine, Evidence Makgopa, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Ricardo Goss, Jayden Adams, Olwethu Makhanya, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Bradley Cross. Czechia Czechia enter the World Cup as arguably the most difficult team in the group to assess. They battled through the play-offs against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark to secure qualification and have steadily grown under veteran manager Miroslav Koubek.

Captain Ladislav Krejci leads a physically imposing side built around defensive discipline and set-piece efficiency. The main threat, however, comes from Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick, who arrived at the tournament in outstanding form. Midfielder Tomas Soucek adds experience and leadership, while Czechia's ability from corners and free-kicks makes them a threatening unit. If they can translate their European form onto the global stage, they could challenge both Mexico and South Korea for top spot. Czechia full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Matej Kovar, David Zima, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Stepan Chaloupek, Ladislav Krejci, Vladimir Darida, Adam Hlozek, Patrik Schick, Jan Kuchta, Lukas Cerv, Mojmir Chytil, David Jurasek, Pavel Sulc, Jindrich Stanek, Lukas Provod, Michal Sadilek, Tomas Chory, Jaroslav Zeleny, David Doudera, Tomas Soucek, Lukas Hornicek, Alexandr Sojka, Hugo Sochurek, Denis Visinsky.

FIFA WC 2026 Group A: Players to watch out for South Korea – Son Heung-min South Korea's captain remains the country's biggest match-winner. The forward's pace, movement and ability to produce moments of brilliance in major tournaments make him the player opponents will fear most. Mexico – Santiago Gimenez Mexico's hopes of a deep run could depend on Gimenez rediscovering his goalscoring touch. The AC Milan striker possesses the finishing ability to turn tight matches in his country's favour. South Africa – Mbekezeli Mbokazi At 20, the centre-back is considered one of South Africa's brightest talents. Strong in duels and comfortable on the ball, he could announce himself on the world stage this summer.

Czechia – Patrik Schick The Bayer Leverkusen striker arrives in exceptional form and is Czechia's primary source of goals. His aerial ability and clinical finishing make him one of the most dangerous forwards in the group. FIFA WC 2026 Group A: Final standings prediction Mexico's home advantage should be enough to see them finish at the top of the group, particularly with matches against South Africa and Czechia taking place in Mexico City. South Korea's consistency and tournament experience give them a slight edge in the race for second place. Czechia possess enough quality to challenge for automatic qualification and could easily finish in the top two if Schick maintains his scoring form. South Africa are unlikely to be pushovers and may still remain in contention for a best third-placed spot, but their lack of World Cup experience could ultimately prove decisive.