Fifa World Cup 2026: Haaland stars with brace in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq

For nearly three decades, Norway waited to return to football's grandest stage. When the moment finally arrived, Erling Haaland ensured it would be remembered.

The Manchester City striker scored the first two FIFA World Cup goals of his career and set up another as Norway defeated Iraq 4-1 in their Group I opener on Wednesday morning (according to Indian Standard Time). On a night that marked Norway's first World Cup appearance since 1998, Haaland lived up to the hype surrounding one of football's most feared forwards.

The 25-year-old's brace took his international tally to 57 goals and provided the perfect start to Norway's campaign, while Iraq's long-awaited return to the World Cup after 40 years ended in defeat despite a spirited performance.

Haaland's World Cup wait ends in style All eyes were on Haaland before kick-off. The striker arrived in North America after a prolific qualifying campaign in which he scored 16 goals in eight matches, more than any other player in Europe. Yet until Tuesday, he had never appeared on football's biggest stage. The wait did not last long. After a cautious opening spell, Norway's breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute. David Moller Wolfe delivered a dangerous low cross into the penalty area and Haaland reacted quickest, stretching to guide the ball into the net at the far post.

The goal sparked celebrations among thousands of Norway supporters, many dressed in red and chanting in unison as their team took control. "It was not easy to be a debutant, you're nervous, and to win on a not-so-good day is great," Haaland told reporters. "To win 4-1 on an average day is absolutely huge for all of us. It's fantastic and I'm proud of all of us." Iraq hit back through familiar hero Norway's lead lasted only nine minutes. Iraq, making just their second World Cup appearance after debuting in 1986, responded with determination.

The move began when Amir Al Ammari collected possession near the byline and delivered a teasing cross into the penalty area. Rising above three Norwegian defenders, captain Aymen Hussein powered a header beyond goalkeeper Orjan Nyland. For Iraqi supporters packed behind one goal, it was a moment of celebration that carried echoes of qualification. Hussein had also scored the decisive goal against Bolivia in the intercontinental playoff that secured Iraq's place at the World Cup. Defensive error gifts Haaland his second The match remained finely balanced until just before half-time. Then came the mistake Iraq could least afford.

A misplaced back pass towards goalkeeper Jalal Hassan appeared routine at first glance. Haaland saw danger where others saw safety. The Norwegian striker raced forward, reached the ball before Hassan could clear it and watched as the attempted clearance ricocheted off him and into the net. It was not the most elegant goal of Haaland's career, but it was perhaps the most important. With only 11 touches in the first half, he had scored twice and given Norway a crucial 2-1 lead heading into the break. "This is the most difficult thing you can do," Haaland said. "The next games will be much tougher than this. We have to play even better."

Norway pull away after the break Iraq refused to surrender and continued to threaten after half-time, but Norway gradually asserted their superiority. The decisive third goal arrived in the 76th minute when captain Martin Odegaard's corner found substitute Leo Ostigard, who glanced a header into the net. That effectively ended Iraq's hopes of mounting another comeback. Norway added further gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time. Haaland turned provider, setting up Kristian Thorstvedt for the fourth goal as Norway completed an emphatic victory. The result underlined why many view Norway as one of the tournament's potential dark horses.

Iraq find positives despite defeat The final score was harsh on Iraq, who matched Norway for long periods and repeatedly threatened through Hussein and Al Ammari. Coach Graham Arnold chose to focus on the positives after the match. "I think three points will get you through to the next phase," Arnold said. "We got two more games to go. You know, I thought the boys did exceptionally well in the first half, but ... a couple of mistakes hurt us badly. "But what a great occasion this has been for Iraq and so many fans here. So, it's a special night."