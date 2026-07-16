FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi overtakes Mbappe in golden boot race

Lionel Messi not only guided Argentina into a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final, but also climbed to the top of the Golden Boot standings after producing two decisive assists in the dramatic 2-1 semifinal victory over England.

The 39-year-old, who had gone scoreless for the first time in this year's tournament, once again proved why he remains Argentina's driving force. Instead of finding the net himself, Messi turned creator when it mattered most, setting up both goals as the defending champions overturned a one-goal deficit in the closing minutes.

ALSO READ: Messi scripts late miracle as Argentina shatter England's World Cup dream With eight goals and four assists, Messi now leads the Golden Boot race, edging France captain Kylian Mbappé, who also has eight goals but only three assists.

Two moments of magic change everything Argentina looked destined for elimination after Anthony Gordon's second-half opener had England on course for the final. But Messi sparked another remarkable comeback. In the 85th minute, he slipped the ball to Enzo Fernández, whose long-range strike brought Argentina level. Then, deep into stoppage time, the Argentine captain produced a pinpoint delivery into the box for Lautaro Martínez, who powered home the winning header to send the holders into Sunday's final against Spain. Those two assists not only completed Argentina's turnaround but also pushed Messi ahead in the race to finish as the tournament's leading attacker.

Messi overtakes Mbappé Golden Boot race after FIFA WC 2026 semis Player Country Goals Assists Lionel Messi Argentina 8 4 Kylian Mbappé France 8 3 Harry Kane England 6 1 Jude Bellingham England 6 1 The Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament's top scorer, with assists serving as the first tiebreaker when players finish level on goals. Both Messi and Mbappé have scored eight times in the 2026 World Cup, but the Argentine's semifinal display moved him to four assists, one more than the French star. Mbappé, whose France side were eliminated by Spain in the semifinals, still has the third-place playoff against England to improve his tally, but Messi now controls the race heading into the World Cup final.

Another comeback, another Messi masterclass The semifinal heroics continued a familiar trend for Argentina. In the quarterfinal against Egypt, Messi had also played a decisive role in an astonishing comeback. He assisted Argentina's first goal before scoring the equaliser just minutes later as Lionel Scaloni's side recovered from two goals down to stay alive. Against England, he once again delivered when his team needed inspiration, this time sacrificing personal glory to create both goals. Although his streak of scoring in nine consecutive World Cup matches came to an end, Messi arguably produced one of his most influential performances of the tournament.