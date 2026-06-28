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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE: Colombia 0-0 Portugal in 1st half; Messi to feature later on

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in form after becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups and overtaking Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Portugal vs Colombia
Portugal vs Colombia

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 5:16 AM IST
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Group K will be decided in style as Colombia and Portugal meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, with top spot in the group on the line tonight. Colombia heads into the contest with maximum points after victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, meaning a draw would be enough for Néstor Lorenzo's side to finish first and secure a favourable Round of 32 tie.
 
Portugal, however, must win to leapfrog Colombia. Roberto Martínez's men recovered brilliantly from an opening draw against DR Congo by thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo delivering another standout performance. The Portuguese captain arrives in form after becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups and overtaking Eusébio as Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer.
 
Colombia's disciplined defence and balanced attack make it a formidable opponent, but Portugal boasts one of the tournament's strongest squads. With both teams already assured of qualification, the clash promises to be an entertaining battle to determine the Group K winner. 
 
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to maintain perfect run
 
Argentina heads into its final Group J fixture against World Cup debutant Jordan with qualification already secured and top spot virtually assured. The defending champions have enjoyed a flawless campaign so far, defeating Algeria and Austria, with Lionel Messi once again at the heart of their success after producing five goals in two matches and becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer.
 
With the knockout stage looming, head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to rotate his squad, giving fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim for a starting role. Despite potential changes, Argentina remains overwhelming favourite against a Jordan side that has impressed with its fighting spirit but lost both of its matches against Austria and Algeria. 
 
The Middle Eastern nation has already been eliminated but will be eager to end its maiden World Cup appearance on a positive note. Ranked No. 1 in the world, Argentina is expected to have too much quality and depth as it aims to carry winning momentum into the Round of 32.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 Colombia vs Portugal: Starting 11
 
Colombia starting 11 (probable): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz.
 
Portugal starting 11 (probable): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ronaldo.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
 
Check all the live updates of the June 28 matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 here.
 

5:16 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Colombia not pulling back!

Colombia are bringing the game to Portugal with their high tempo as this could be a tricky one for the Nations League champions.

5:10 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Portugal not linking up well!

No good spell of possession for Portugal so far as they haven't managed to be lethal in final third so far.

5:05 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Portugal with a freekick in attacking half!

Nuno Mendes brought down as Portugal get their first freekick.

5:03 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Colombia get close!

Cordoba gets close as his deflected shot flies just above the crossbar from close range in the 2nd minute.

5:01 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Kickoff in Miami!

Colombia kick start the final group stage game of their campaigns as both of them wish to end it with their name on the top.

4:57 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: National anthems done!

It is time for kickoff now after the national anthems have been sung in Miami.

4:47 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from action in Miami as the teams finish up with their warm-ups ahead of a highly anticipated clash in the World Cup.

4:33 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Why this game matters?

Portugal and Colombia have a chance to make things a little easier for them if they are able to get the result on their side today. If Portugal win or draw, they will be handed an easier path to the final which could see the likes of Ghana but could also see Ronaldo play against Messi in the quarters. However, if they lose today, they will have a much tougher path with France, Spain and England in the way.

4:27 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Could Ronaldo play in the 2030 WC?

Former Premier League and Man United legend Teddy Sheringham also lauded Cristiano's work ethic and feels the forward can play for more years than people could imagine. 

"I was one of the oldest players the Premier League has ever seen and I think Cristiano Ronaldo can play into his 50s even if it must hurt for him to get out of bed each morning. Could Cristiano Ronaldo play into his 50s at this rate? It wouldn’t surprise me when you look at his body at 41. He’s still as fit as a fiddle." he said.
 
"He’s had his own training team for the past 15 years to keep him in tip top shape and as long as he still has the desire then he will keep going but it’s tough when you get to that age, getting out of bed every day to go and do your training.
 
I’m sure he still loves what he’s doing and he’s playing in a league that’s obviously not as strong as other competitions around the world, but if you’re still scoring goals and people still want you to play, then why not keep going. He has an air of invincibility around him, and he’s got the body as well and the fitness, so I think we’ve got plenty of years of Ronaldo to come yet." he added.

(Quote credits: BOYLE Sports)

4:19 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Will Cristiano go all the way?

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam thinks Ronaldo winning the title would complete football for him.

"For Cristiano Ronaldo personally it would be great if he can finish like that, to win the World Cup. They've got good players, but to win the World Cup, they're an outsider as well. 
 
But for Cristiano, I think with all the success that he had, there's no better ending than doing it like that, by winning the World Cup. There's so much respect for him, from everybody, including myself. Being so competitive throughout the years, successful, scoring goals, always wanting to win every game, I think helping out other players, helping out the team, which is positive." he said.
 
"You don't see many players, well, I don't think there's one other player who has done what he has done in the world. Lionel Messi is a great player, he's probably the best in the world in his prime, but if you look at Cristiano, how he's worked on himself and on his progress, it's very hard to stay at that level where he is if you don't commit to the job for the full 100%." he added

(Quotes credit: Come on)

4:13 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Colombia line-up!

Colombia XI: Vargas (GK); Arias, Sanchez, Lucumi, Machado; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Cordoba, Luis Diaz

4:10 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Portugal Line-up out!

Portugal XI: Costa (GK); Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Joao Felix; Ronaldo


3:57 AM

Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Ronaldo in action in the morning!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter between Colombia and Portugal. With Cristiano Ronaldo back in action early in the morning, expect a packed stadium in Miami and viewers in India waking up early on a Sunday morning to watch their super star perform. Kickoff at 5 AM IST.
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Topics :FIFA World CupfootballCristiano Ronaldolionel messi

First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 3:54 AM IST

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