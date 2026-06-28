FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE: Colombia 0-0 Portugal in 1st half; Messi to feature later on

Group K will be decided in style as Colombia and Portugal meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, with top spot in the group on the line tonight. Colombia heads into the contest with maximum points after victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, meaning a draw would be enough for Néstor Lorenzo's side to finish first and secure a favourable Round of 32 tie.

Portugal, however, must win to leapfrog Colombia. Roberto Martínez's men recovered brilliantly from an opening draw against DR Congo by thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo delivering another standout performance. The Portuguese captain arrives in form after becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups and overtaking Eusébio as Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 third-placed teams: Final-day scenarios for Round of 32 spots Colombia's disciplined defence and balanced attack make it a formidable opponent, but Portugal boasts one of the tournament's strongest squads. With both teams already assured of qualification, the clash promises to be an entertaining battle to determine the Group K winner.

Lionel Messi and Argentina look to maintain perfect run

Argentina heads into its final Group J fixture against World Cup debutant Jordan with qualification already secured and top spot virtually assured. The defending champions have enjoyed a flawless campaign so far, defeating Algeria and Austria, with Lionel Messi once again at the heart of their success after producing five goals in two matches and becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

With the knockout stage looming, head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to rotate his squad, giving fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim for a starting role. Despite potential changes, Argentina remains overwhelming favourite against a Jordan side that has impressed with its fighting spirit but lost both of its matches against Austria and Algeria.

The Middle Eastern nation has already been eliminated but will be eager to end its maiden World Cup appearance on a positive note. Ranked No. 1 in the world, Argentina is expected to have too much quality and depth as it aims to carry winning momentum into the Round of 32.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Colombia vs Portugal: Starting 11

Colombia starting 11 (probable): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz.

Portugal starting 11 (probable): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ronaldo.

FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

Check all the live updates of the June 28 matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 here.