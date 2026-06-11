FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico and South Africa to kick start proceedings

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially gets underway on Thursday as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the tournament opener at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The match marks the beginning of a historic World Cup that features an expanded 48-team format and a record 104 matches. Interestingly, the opening fixture offers a reminder of the 2010 World Cup opener, when South Africa and Mexico played out a memorable 1-1 draw after Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous goal was cancelled out by Rafael Márquez.

Mexico Looking to Make Home Advantage Count

Mexico enter the tournament carrying the expectations of a passionate home crowd and the distinction of becoming the first nation to host the men's World Cup on three occasions, having previously staged the competition in 1970 and 1986.

Veteran manager Javier Aguirre is leading El Tri at a World Cup for the third time across separate spells in charge. The experienced coach has overseen a resurgence following Mexico's disappointing group-stage exit at Qatar 2022, their earliest World Cup elimination since 1978. As one of the three host nations, Mexico qualified automatically for the tournament. After winning both the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup, they experienced a dip in form late in 2025 but have looked far more convincing this year. Draws against Portugal and Belgium were followed by victories over Ghana, Australia and Serbia, including an impressive 5-1 win in their final warm-up fixture.

ALSO READ: Fifa's biggest payday: The economics behind Football World Cup 2026 Mexico also carry a strong record in World Cup openers, remaining unbeaten in their last seven opening matches at the tournament, winning five and drawing two. Backed by more than 80,000 supporters at a sold-out Azteca, they will be aiming to start Group A with three points before facing South Korea and the Czech Republic. South Africa Return to the World Cup Stage South Africa return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010. Bafana Bafana missed the previous three editions and will be eager to make the most of their long-awaited return to football's biggest stage.

Their qualification campaign ended dramatically as a final-day victory over Rwanda, combined with Nigeria's win over Benin, helped them secure top spot in their qualifying group despite being deducted points earlier in the campaign for fielding an ineligible player. Under Belgian coach Hugo Broos, South Africa arrive ranked 60th in the world and are widely viewed as underdogs in Group A. Recent results have been mixed, with the team struggling for victories in friendly matches. Draws against Panama, Nicaragua and Jamaica have raised concerns heading into the tournament. Broos himself admitted that South Africa's latest performance left plenty of room for improvement and has called for a thorough review before the opening match.

Mexico team news: Mexico's team selection will be closely watched ahead of the tournament opener, particularly in goal where veteran Guillermo Ochoa is aiming to make history. The 40-year-old could become the first player to feature at six FIFA World Cups, although he faces strong competition from Raul Rangel for the starting spot. Captain Edson Alvarez is expected to lead the side and make his 99th appearance for Mexico, likely partnering Cesar Montes in the heart of defence. In midfield, head coach Javier Aguirre must decide whether to hand a starting role to highly-rated 17-year-old prospect Gilberto Mora or rely on the experience of Orbelin Pineda or Luis Chavez.

Up front, newly-signed Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is on the verge of another milestone. A goal against South Africa would take him to 46 international goals, drawing him level with Jared Borgetti as Mexico's joint-second highest scorer of all time. Jimenez is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Roberto Alvarado and Julian Quinones. The latter arrives in impressive form after netting 33 goals in 31 Saudi Pro League appearances for Al-Qadsiah, a return that earned him the league's Golden Boot for the 2025-26 season. South Africa team news: South Africa have received a timely boost ahead of their World Cup opener, with left-back Aubrey Modiba back in contention after overcoming a hamstring issue and returning to full training earlier this week. At the back, Hugo Broos could hand starts to promising defenders Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi in central defence.

In midfield, Teboho Mokoena is expected to anchor the side alongside Thalente Mbatha and Yaya Sithole, as South Africa look set to line up in either a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system. Such a setup would allow full-backs Khuliso Mudau and Modiba to push forward and provide attacking width. Further up the pitch, Oswin Appollis will be one of South Africa’s key attacking threats. The Orlando Pirates winger played a crucial role during qualification, registering six goal contributions (two goals and four assists), the highest in the squad. He is expected to support Burnley forward Lyle Foster, who was on target in Bafana Bafana’s recent 1-1 draw against Jamaica.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico vs South Africa probable starting 11 Mexico starting 11 (Probable): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones South Africa starting 11 (Probable): Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi Mexico vs South Africa: Head-to-head Total matches: 4 Mexico won: 2 South Africa won: 1 Draws: 1 FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico vs South Africa live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa be played? The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match between Mexico and South Africa will be played on Thursday, June 11.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa begin? The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on June 12. What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa? The Estadio Azteca (Mexico City Stadium) in Mexico City will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match between Mexico and South Africa. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa be available in India?